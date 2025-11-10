Somebody's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Panicked Response to Trump Pardoning 'Key J6 Instigators' VERY Telling

Adam Schiff seems more and more nervous as the Trump administration learns more and more about January 6 ...

Not to mention as Trump works to pardon the very people Schiff and company wanted to punish in order for J6 to be the insurrection they wanted it to be.

That it never was.

The irony of Schiff accusing Trump of trying to erase history is hilarious.

First, Trump pardoned the violent insurrectionists who beat cops.



Now, he pardons the key instigators of January 6th.



We need to see this for what it is:



An attempt to erase history, so it can be repeated. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) November 10, 2025

Reminder, Schiff was on the J6 Committee and worked VERY hard to recreate the events and history of that day. He is desperate to deflect from the reality that the Trump administration is getting closer and closer to find out what really transpired that day.

And what part did our own government play in it.

*cough cough*

December, 2020. Joy Reid: Have you ever heard of somebody getting a preemptive pardon who is an innocent person?



Schiff: No. https://t.co/9T52TxSYW7 — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 10, 2025

Adam Schiff got pardoned for his role on the J6 subcommittee.



We need to see this for what it is:



An attempt to erase evidence that would have cleared Trump and J6ers.



PUT ADAM SCHIFF IN PRISON. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 10, 2025

Didn't you get a pardon? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 10, 2025

But was it the autopen that signed it?

Says the guy more than willing to accept a pardon from the corrupt Biden autopen administration. 🙄 — PANIC PROTOCOL™ (@PanicProtocol_) November 10, 2025

We shall see.

