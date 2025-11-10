Somebody's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Panicked Response to Trump Pardoning 'Key J6 Instigators' VERY Telling

Illinois Senate Dem's Double-Jab Brag Backfires: 'Lazy Virtue Shilling' Ratios Him into Ob...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on November 10, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Adam Schiff seems more and more nervous as the Trump administration learns more and more about January 6 ... 

Not to mention as Trump works to pardon the very people Schiff and company wanted to punish in order for J6 to be the insurrection they wanted it to be.

That it never was.

The irony of Schiff accusing Trump of trying to erase history is hilarious.

Reminder, Schiff was on the J6 Committee and worked VERY hard to recreate the events and history of that day. He is desperate to deflect from the reality that the Trump administration is getting closer and closer to find out what really transpired that day.

And what part did our own government play in it.

*cough cough*

But was it the autopen that signed it?

We shall see.

Related:

Stevie Nicks' Abortion Brag Is About As Gross and Self-Centered As It Can Get (Watch)

BLEH! Woman BRAGS About LITERALLY Kissing Jasmine Crockett's Shoes and SMOD Can't Come Fast Enough (Pics)

YEEHAW! Iowahawk's Response to Filmmaker Claiming Rural Communities Will be STUPID Without PBS Is PERFECT

NUKE-I-FIED! Mollie Hemingway DOGWALKS Jake Tapper for Tantruming Over Trump Pardoning 'Fake' Electors

Chris Murphy BODIED for Shaming Struggling Americans Who Didn't Support Dems' Efforts for More Power -Vid

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

