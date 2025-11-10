NUKE-I-FIED! Mollie Hemingway DOGWALKS Jake Tapper for Tantruming Over Trump Pardoning 'Fake' Electors

Maybe it's just us, but we struggle to find Trump pardoning ANYONE to be all that shocking after what we witnessed Joe Biden and his autopen do.

He pardoned his own son for anything he might have done or anything he might do.

But Jake Tapper wants us to be upset because Trump pardoned people whom a Biden-weaponized Department of Justice targeted.

Trump gives a “full, complete, and unconditional pardon” for fake electors — including his co-defendants charged in Georgia for trying to subvert his 2020 election defeat. https://t.co/VsZeoT2PLL — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 10, 2025

DERP.

Oh, and about this story?

WOMP WOMP WOMP WOOOMP.

Enter Mollie Hemingway:

Fake news and conspiracy theorizing, Jake. As per usual. They were not "fake" electors but "alternate" electors. https://t.co/xf9mKEUr5S — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 10, 2025

Yup.

Anyone who uses the term "fake" to describe alternate electors or the legal theories supporting them is someone who can -- and should -- be ignored. You can debate the idea without temper tantrums and propaganda. pic.twitter.com/oegsxYlk78 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 10, 2025

She continues owning Jake:

And read this piece by @ProfMJCleveland for more information. https://t.co/KhDXz1aB6G — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 10, 2025

We all know he won't bother reading the piece because he'd much rather complain and whine about Trump.

100%



There is plenty of historical precedent for alternate slates of electors. In fact... hypocrisy alert: Dems put forward alternate electors a number of times. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) November 10, 2025

But it's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats (D)o it.

Or something.

Consider what the Dems encouraged in 2016 too — Lloyd Brubaker (@lbrubaker58) November 10, 2025

Yup.

Yup, but if wasn't for fake news and conspiracy theories, what would fill Jake's vapid mind? — Confessions of a Conservative (@TwisteChristian) November 10, 2025

Oh, we're sure Jake can come up with plenty of other things to hate Trump for - it's one of the things he does best.

============================================================

============================================================

