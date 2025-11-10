Johnson, Trump Steamroll Schumer's Government Shutdown: Dems Demand Exile
BLEH! Woman BRAGS About LITERALLY Kissing Jasmine Crockett's Shoes and SMOD Can't Come...
White House's Response to Rep. Ilhan Omar Saying She 'Doesn't Mind Being Deported'...
YEEHAW! Iowahawk's Response to Filmmaker Claiming Rural Communities Will be STUPID Without...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
VIP
Gavin Newsom's Tone on Ending the Shutdown (and Families Going Hungry) Sure Changed...
Chris Murphy BODIED for Shaming Struggling Americans Who Didn't Support Dems' Efforts for...
Adam Schiff's Concern About Families Going Hungry Took a FAST Turn After Some...
Sen. Tim Kaine Gets SUPER Honest About Why He Was Keeping the Gov...
AOC's Attempts at Using Math to Convince Senate Dems to Keep the Government...
Take COVER, They're Gonna BLOOOW! BlueSky in Total MELTDOWN After Senate Dems Advance...
MSNBC's 'Dems Cave on the Shutdown' Meltdown Speaks Volumes About the Left's Phony...
Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Trump Takes in an NFL Game and Lefties Lose Their Ever...
Acosta's Alternate Reality: Dems Hold Shutdown Hostage for 'Leverage,' Yet Jim Blames Pres...

NUKE-I-FIED! Mollie Hemingway DOGWALKS Jake Tapper for Tantruming Over Trump Pardoning 'Fake' Electors

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on November 10, 2025
Twitchy

Maybe it's just us, but we struggle to find Trump pardoning ANYONE to be all that shocking after what we witnessed Joe Biden and his autopen do.

He pardoned his own son for anything he might have done or anything he might do.

Advertisement

But Jake Tapper wants us to be upset because Trump pardoned people whom a Biden-weaponized Department of Justice targeted.

DERP.

Oh, and about this story?

WOMP WOMP WOMP WOOOMP.

Enter Mollie Hemingway:

Yup.

She continues owning Jake:

We all know he won't bother reading the piece because he'd much rather complain and whine about Trump.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

But it's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats (D)o it.

Or something.

Yup.

Oh, we're sure Jake can come up with plenty of other things to hate Trump for - it's one of the things he does best.

============================================================

Related:

Chris Murphy BODIED for Shaming Struggling Americans Who Didn't Support Dems' Efforts for More Power -Vid

Sen. Tim Kaine Gets SUPER Honest About Why He Was Keeping the Gov Closed and HOOBOY It's So Bad (Watch)

AOC's Attempts at Using Math to Convince Senate Dems to Keep the Government Closed Too Funny NOT to Share

Take COVER, They're Gonna BLOOOW! BlueSky in Total MELTDOWN After Senate Dems Advance Funding Bill (Pics)

Jasmine Crockett Defending Psychopath Jay Jones' Violent Texts from Her Shoe Closet BACKFIRES (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DOJ DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS GEORGIA GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
YEEHAW! Iowahawk's Response to Filmmaker Claiming Rural Communities Will be STUPID Without PBS Is PERFECT
Sam J.
White House's Response to Rep. Ilhan Omar Saying She 'Doesn't Mind Being Deported' Is GOLDEN (Arches)
Doug P.
BLEH! Woman BRAGS About LITERALLY Kissing Jasmine Crockett's Shoes and SMOD Can't Come Fast Enough (Pics)
Sam J.
AOC's Attempts at Using Math to Convince Senate Dems to Keep the Government Closed Too Funny NOT to Share
Sam J.
Sen. Tim Kaine Gets SUPER Honest About Why He Was Keeping the Gov Closed and HOOBOY It's So Bad (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement