Take COVER, They're Gonna BLOOOW! BlueSky in Total MELTDOWN After Senate Dems Advance Funding Bill (Pics)

If you needed further proof that Democrats shut the government down for their own political benefit, look no further than how they caved and funded the government without getting anything in return.

Advertisement

We all knew what their endgame with all of this was, and now that they won their elections (and set Americans in Virginia and New Jersey up for a world of awful), they can give in and pretend they're still fighting for Obamacare or whatever they're trying to sell the mouth-breathers who vote for them.

Sorry, we have very little respect for any voter who would vote for a man like Jay Jones, who openly fantasized about murdering people and their children for political gain.

But that is just who Democrats are now.

All of that being said, their caving has not been exactly popular with the mouth-breathers because BlueSky is a HOT MESS of delicious tears.

Amazing things happening on BlueSky tonight.



The libs are having a TOTAL meltdown.



Here’s a sample: pic.twitter.com/AJDT4mBvhj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 10, 2025

They're always in some state of meltdown, but this took it to a whole new level.

i wonder, if kevin really thinks Americans need to get the GOP policy good and hard, why is he trying so hard, with such great pain, to spare the american ppl the consequences of the GOP? I dont get it. pic.twitter.com/tQBXnQEFe8 — Be a Decent Human Being (@survive22morrow) November 10, 2025

Suffering for leverage was the key.

Democrats were fine with making people suffer as long as they got what they wanted politically.

It's really that simple.

Heh.

This works.

They are having a meltdown here too 😂 pic.twitter.com/4uRb1Bub3u — Emerald Apple (@AI_EmeraldApple) November 10, 2025

And if anyone knows pathetic, it's Gav.

But we all know that BlueSky is considered THEIR platform, if that makes sense. We're used to them freaking out on X, but if they're in a full-blown meltdown on their utopia platform, it's not good at all.

This editor, who needed a smile in the worst way after what happened in Virginia last week, is so very, very happy to see this. Hey, Democrat were willing to make millions of people suffer to win a handful of elections, and now that's coming back to bite them in the backside.

What's not to love about that?

============================================================

Related:

Jasmine Crockett Defending Psychopath Jay Jones' Violent Texts from Her Shoe Closet BACKFIRES (Watch)

John Harwood Learns the Hard Way: NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate

Scott Bessent Low-Key BODIES 'George Slopodopolous' on the Schumer Shutdown and HOT DAMN (Watch)

Ya' Don't SAY?! X Has ZERO SYMPATHY for WaPo Crying Over Zohran Mamdani 'Letting His Mask Slip' and LOL

What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really 'Works' a MUST-Read

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.