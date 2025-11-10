Sen. Tim Kaine Gets SUPER Honest About Why He Was Keeping the Gov...
AOC's Attempts at Using Math to Convince Senate Dems to Keep the Government...
MSNBC's 'Dems Cave on the Shutdown' Meltdown Speaks Volumes About the Left's Phony...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Trump Takes in an NFL Game and Lefties Lose Their Ever...
Acosta's Alternate Reality: Dems Hold Shutdown Hostage for 'Leverage,' Yet Jim Blames Pres...
Fetterman Defies Dems to Reopen Government—But Takes Brutal Heat from His Own Party
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Democrat ‘Perplexed’ His Party Members Joined Republicans in Advancing Bill to End Schumer...
Told You So! Scott Jennings Revisits Telling CNN Panel Dems Could’ve Got Same...
BREAKING: Bill to End Schumer Shutdown Passes Senate by 60-40 Vote
BBC Heads Resign over Doctored Trump January 6 Video
Shutdown Meltdown: ‘Stunned’ Chuck Schumer Feigns Outrage After Dems Side With Republicans...
VIP
SNAP Backlash: Dems' Shutdown Gamble Exposes Entitlement Abuse and Kills Public Sympathy

Take COVER, They're Gonna BLOOOW! BlueSky in Total MELTDOWN After Senate Dems Advance Funding Bill (Pics)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on November 10, 2025
Meme

If you needed further proof that Democrats shut the government down for their own political benefit, look no further than how they caved and funded the government without getting anything in return.

Advertisement

We all knew what their endgame with all of this was, and now that they won their elections (and set Americans in Virginia and New Jersey up for a world of awful), they can give in and pretend they're still fighting for Obamacare or whatever they're trying to sell the mouth-breathers who vote for them.

Sorry, we have very little respect for any voter who would vote for a man like Jay Jones, who openly fantasized about murdering people and their children for political gain.

But that is just who Democrats are now.

All of that being said, their caving has not been exactly popular with the mouth-breathers because BlueSky is a HOT MESS of delicious tears.

They're always in some state of meltdown, but this took it to a whole new level.

Suffering for leverage was the key.

Democrats were fine with making people suffer as long as they got what they wanted politically.

It's really that simple.

Heh.

This works.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And if anyone knows pathetic, it's Gav.

But we all know that BlueSky is considered THEIR platform, if that makes sense. We're used to them freaking out on X, but if they're in a full-blown meltdown on their utopia platform, it's not good at all.

This editor, who needed a smile in the worst way after what happened in Virginia last week, is so very, very happy to see this. Hey, Democrat were willing to make millions of people suffer to win a handful of elections, and now that's coming back to bite them in the backside.

What's not to love about that?

============================================================

Related:

Jasmine Crockett Defending Psychopath Jay Jones' Violent Texts from Her Shoe Closet BACKFIRES (Watch)

John Harwood Learns the Hard Way: NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate

Scott Bessent Low-Key BODIES 'George Slopodopolous' on the Schumer Shutdown and HOT DAMN (Watch)

Ya' Don't SAY?! X Has ZERO SYMPATHY for WaPo Crying Over Zohran Mamdani 'Letting His Mask Slip' and LOL

What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really 'Works' a MUST-Read

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

BLUESKY DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN VIRGINIA JAY JONES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
AOC's Attempts at Using Math to Convince Senate Dems to Keep the Government Closed Too Funny NOT to Share
Sam J.
Sen. Tim Kaine Gets SUPER Honest About Why He Was Keeping the Gov Closed and HOOBOY It's So Bad (Watch)
Sam J.
Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Trump Takes in an NFL Game and Lefties Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds
Eric V.
MSNBC's 'Dems Cave on the Shutdown' Meltdown Speaks Volumes About the Left's Phony Concern
Doug P.
Acosta's Alternate Reality: Dems Hold Shutdown Hostage for 'Leverage,' Yet Jim Blames President Trump
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement