Jasmine Crockett Defending Psychopath Jay Jones' Violent Texts from Her Shoe Closet BACKFIRES (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on November 09, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Jasmine Crockett defending Jay Jones from her shoe closet is the epitome of what the Democratic Party has turned into.

Trashy, violent, and ignorant.

We said what we said.

Watch this nonsense:

Post continues:

... excited to see that he was able to pull off the win because it seems like people did not get caught up in the distractions. There is no way that the Republicans get to point fingers while we have the most corrupt president ever in the history of this country sitting on his wannabe throne”

Distractions. If any Republican had texted anything like what Jones did, openly fantasizing about putting two bullets in their opponent's head while wishing for their very small children to suffer and die in their mom's arms, it would not only be campaign-ending, it would be career-ending.

But moronic Democrats see it as a mere distraction.

Meanwhine, this nutbag ranting about 'little fascists' and how if more cops died they would shoot fewer people is now the Attorney General-elect in Virginia. This does not make Democrats look BETTER, we assure you, hyena.

Like many Democrats, they have tried to pretend Jones' texts aren't bad because of TRUMP, but we have yet to find a text from Trump fantasizing about killing people and wishing death on their 'little fascist' children. Crazy, right?

Her entire party is like that.

We suppose we shouldn't be surprised, given her party's approval rating of about 16%. This is who they are now, and they're not even trying to hide it.

