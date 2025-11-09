Jasmine Crockett Defending Psychopath Jay Jones' Violent Texts from Her Shoe Closet BACKFIRES (Watch)

Jasmine Crockett defending Jay Jones from her shoe closet is the epitome of what the Democratic Party has turned into.

Trashy, violent, and ignorant.

We said what we said.

Watch this nonsense:

Jasmine Crockett on Jay Jones: “I am so appreciative of our party because they are kind of like you know what, we not falling for that anymore. At the end of the day you’ve got to put your mask on first. I just appreciated that the Democrats got rid of the purity test. I was very… pic.twitter.com/Y9SmqiC8SA — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) November 8, 2025

Post continues:

... excited to see that he was able to pull off the win because it seems like people did not get caught up in the distractions. There is no way that the Republicans get to point fingers while we have the most corrupt president ever in the history of this country sitting on his wannabe throne”

Distractions. If any Republican had texted anything like what Jones did, openly fantasizing about putting two bullets in their opponent's head while wishing for their very small children to suffer and die in their mom's arms, it would not only be campaign-ending, it would be career-ending.

But moronic Democrats see it as a mere distraction.

Meanwhine, this nutbag ranting about 'little fascists' and how if more cops died they would shoot fewer people is now the Attorney General-elect in Virginia. This does not make Democrats look BETTER, we assure you, hyena.

She’s a congresswoman, yet she has tens of thousands of dollars worth of shoes behind her. This is how she mocks the millions of Americans not getting paid and the 42 million Americans not getting benefits due to the CRUEL Democrat shutdown. — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) November 8, 2025

She is truly one of the most vile animals on earth. — Alex Krycek (@AlexKrycek1962) November 9, 2025

Like many Democrats, they have tried to pretend Jones' texts aren't bad because of TRUMP, but we have yet to find a text from Trump fantasizing about killing people and wishing death on their 'little fascist' children. Crazy, right?

In other words, Crockett doesn’t care that Jay Jones wants to k*ll babies of Republicans. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 8, 2025

Her entire party is like that.

We suppose we shouldn't be surprised, given her party's approval rating of about 16%. This is who they are now, and they're not even trying to hide it.

