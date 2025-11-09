Ya' Don't SAY?! X Has ZERO SYMPATHY for Journo Crying Over Zohran Mamdani 'Letting His Mask Slip' and LOL

Wait a tic.

You mean to tell us that Zohran Mamdani isn't all rainbows and butterflies? But he was so smiley and happy during his campaign and promised all sorts of awesome things, like free food, free rent, free public services, and, oh yeah, fewer cops.

That's like a Leftist's utopia.

No responsibility. No thinking for themselves. No control. Just government dependence and control.

So why is the Washington Post all freaked out NOW, it's not like Mamdani hasn't always been who he is. It's not his fault they got conned ...

Zohran Mamdani drops the mask, the Editorial Board writes.



“Witness the mayor-elect’s change of character since his Tuesday election victory.” https://t.co/PMIPQqH696 — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) November 8, 2025

From the Washington Post:

Across 23 angry minutes laced with identity politics and seething with resentment, Mamdani abandoned his cool disposition and made clear that his view of politics isn’t about unity. It isn’t about letting people build better lives for themselves. It is about identifying class enemies — from landlords who take advantage of tenants to “the bosses” who exploit workers — and then crushing them. His goal is not to increase wealth but to dole it out to favored groups. The word “growth” didn’t appear in the speech, but President Donald Trump garnered eight mentions. People’s lives, in Mamdani’s world, can be improved only by government: “We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve, and no concern too small for it to care about.” The crowd cheered, of course, but a thinking person might wonder whether it’s good for the institution that has a monopoly on violence to insist that nothing is beyond its purview.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

WE TRIED TO WARN YOU, but hey, orange man bad and stuff, right?

They get the government they deserve.

Too bad you didn’t notice this months ago like anyone with eyes, ears, and half a brain cell. — LG in crAZytown (@AzMenagerie) November 8, 2025

Right?

How stupid are these lefties? Wait ... don't answer that.

They voted for an openly socialist dictator because he promised them free stuff. We know how stupid they are.

============================================================

