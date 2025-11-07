IT'S ALL A PLOT! Lefty Claims Trump Is Only TARGETING Blue Airports ... There's Just ONE Big Problem

You know the face you make when you read something so stupid that one of your eyes starts twitching and you can't help but tilt your head in one direction because it's JUST that stupid? Well, get ready to do just that when you read this humdinger from Spencer Hakimian.

Apparently, making sure airports are safe while Democrats keep the government shutdown, Trump is targeting blue cities.

No, really.

Not only did Hakimian think this, but he posted it for millions of people to see.

Trump only chose BLUE CITIES on purpose. pic.twitter.com/uuFPlzRHtc — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 6, 2025

We're honestly shocked his post is still up.

Dude this is basically just a list of the LARGEST AIRPORTS, many of which are in populous RED STATES like Texas, I can assure you that United does not have a giant hub in SIOUX FALLS that was magically exempted from this. https://t.co/bk3VR1wfAe — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2025

BUT NATE, IT'S ALL A PLOT.

Can you name a large airport that isn’t in a blue city, twit?



Atlanta is a blue city in my red state. An awful lot of Trump voters, including myself, will be inconvenienced.



Try harder. https://t.co/PK7EN5Bw58 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 6, 2025

As if we needed another reminder of just how ignorant and uninformed Lefties really are.

Please name a large “red city” with a major airport in USA. https://t.co/yXlxBf4b5f pic.twitter.com/L9j68xedsw — Fernando Antonio (@FeelTheFern07) November 6, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Those are the busiest airports, dumbass. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ZcPYn3dtrK — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 7, 2025

What Buzz said.

