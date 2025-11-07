She's Just NOT Good at This: Dem Rep Who Accidentally Told the Truth...
VIP
Dr. Oz Explains What REALLY Happened in the Oval Office When a Man...
Suffering Is KEY: Byron York Exposes Democrat Playbook, Shows WHY They're Actively Keeping...
THERE It Is! Dem Sen. Ed Markey Helpfully Explains Why the Democrats Own...
Scott Jennings Suggests Trump Hire Nancy Pelosi for This JOB and LOOK on...
'Not the Best Pitch': Rep. Chip Roy Translates Dem Senator's Admission About Obamacare
Peak Loser Energy: Ryan Grim Threatens to Block Grok Like a Toddler Swearing...
Sec. Hegseth Goes Full Beast Mode at Patriot Awards: No More DEI, Drag,...
Scott Jennings Dodges Lightning on CNN As Democrat Laughably Claims Obamacare Lowered Heal...
VIP
Mike Johnson: Nancy Pelosi’s Retirement Means the Democrats’ New Radicals Are Pushing Out...
VIP
Now Jury Approved ... Sandwich Siege: Prepping the Sub Launcher for the Next...
VIP
Sky News Investigates Elon Musk and His Pushing of British ‘Far-Right’ Propaganda on...
Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue
JD Vance Says the Shutdown ‘Has Now Passed From Farce Into Tragedy’

IT'S ALL A PLOT! Lefty Claims Trump Is Only TARGETING Blue Airports ... There's Just ONE Big Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on November 07, 2025
X

You know the face you make when you read something so stupid that one of your eyes starts twitching and you can't help but tilt your head in one direction because it's JUST that stupid? Well, get ready to do just that when you read this humdinger from Spencer Hakimian.

Advertisement

Apparently, making sure airports are safe while Democrats keep the government shutdown, Trump is targeting blue cities.

No, really.

Not only did Hakimian think this, but he posted it for millions of people to see.

We're honestly shocked his post is still up.

BUT NATE, IT'S ALL A PLOT.

As if we needed another reminder of just how ignorant and uninformed Lefties really are.

Recommended

She's Just NOT Good at This: Dem Rep Who Accidentally Told the Truth About Taxes Steps In It AGAIN -Watch
Sam J.
Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What Buzz said.

============================================================

Related:

Suffering Is KEY: Byron York Exposes Democrat Playbook, Shows WHY They're Actively Keeping Gov Shutdown

Scott Jennings Suggests Trump Hire Nancy Pelosi for This JOB and LOOK on Kasie Hunt's Face Is PRICELESS

GHOUL Aaron Rupar DOGWALKED for Lying About RFK Jr. Running Away After Man Fainted During Trump Presser

Yeah... NO: MSNBC Contributor REKT for Blaming Violent Loon Jay Jones Being Elected on Republicans

HA! Democrat Rep ACCIDENTALLY Gives the Whole Game UP Ranting About Trump, SNAP, and Taxpayers (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She's Just NOT Good at This: Dem Rep Who Accidentally Told the Truth About Taxes Steps In It AGAIN -Watch
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Suggests Trump Hire Nancy Pelosi for This JOB and LOOK on Kasie Hunt's Face Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Suffering Is KEY: Byron York Exposes Democrat Playbook, Shows WHY They're Actively Keeping Gov Shutdown
Sam J.
THERE It Is! Dem Sen. Ed Markey Helpfully Explains Why the Democrats Own the Shutdown
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Dodges Lightning on CNN As Democrat Laughably Claims Obamacare Lowered Healthcare Costs
Warren Squire
Peak Loser Energy: Ryan Grim Threatens to Block Grok Like a Toddler Swearing Off Naptime Forever
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

She's Just NOT Good at This: Dem Rep Who Accidentally Told the Truth About Taxes Steps In It AGAIN -Watch Sam J.
Advertisement