Scott Jennings Suggests Trump Hire Nancy Pelosi for This JOB and LOOK on Kasie Hunt's Face Is PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on November 07, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Look at Scott Jennings —always doing his part to help Americans. Heck, he's even thinking about Nancy Pelosi and the fact that now she's retiring, she might need a new job. And if Trump hired her for this particular gig, we'd all do really well.

Of course, if you know Jennings, you know this wasn't exactly a compliment for Pelosi.

Which makes the dig that much better.

Watch:

Right?! Almost as if nobody knows the market better than Pelosi.

*cough cough*

True story.

Meep.

Aww, yes, we need these wins. Especially when, like this editor, we are behind enemy lines. Freaking Virginia.

Hey, we didn't say it. We included the post in our piece, but WE did not say it. 

We may have thought it, however ...

Scott Jennings Dodges Lightning on CNN As Democrat Laughably Claims Obamacare Lowered Healthcare Costs
Warren Squire
*cough cough ... again* 

That she does.

