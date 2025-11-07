Scott Jennings Suggests Trump Hire Nancy Pelosi for This JOB and LOOK on Kasie Hunt's Face Is PRICELESS

Look at Scott Jennings —always doing his part to help Americans. Heck, he's even thinking about Nancy Pelosi and the fact that now she's retiring, she might need a new job. And if Trump hired her for this particular gig, we'd all do really well.

Of course, if you know Jennings, you know this wasn't exactly a compliment for Pelosi.

Which makes the dig that much better.

Watch:

💡IDEA: President Trump should hire Nancy Pelosi in retirement to manage Americans' stock market portfolios. She beat the S&P 500 by 559%.



We could all be retired in 6 months! pic.twitter.com/rpPkf55dC3 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 7, 2025

Right?! Almost as if nobody knows the market better than Pelosi.

*cough cough*

You’re not wrong. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 7, 2025

Hay it takes a thief to catch a thief sometimes so thay say. — Cl.Hoggatt (@ClHoggatt) November 7, 2025

True story.

Meep.

Aww, yes, we need these wins. Especially when, like this editor, we are behind enemy lines. Freaking Virginia.

She literally has a better stock trading record than Warren Buffett.



It's impossible, what she did. Unless she was insider trading. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 7, 2025

Hey, we didn't say it. We included the post in our piece, but WE did not say it.

We may have thought it, however ...

Still can't figure out how they threw Martha Stewart in a federal prison for so-called insider trading instead of Pelosi. — longboringstory (@longboringstory) November 7, 2025

*cough cough ... again*

Bwahahahahaha she got skillz — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) November 7, 2025

That she does.

