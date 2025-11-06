Bill Melugin Calls BS on Dem Claims That ICE is 'Kidnapping' Anybody
So It BEGINS: Check Out List of Anti-Israel DEMANDS Dem Socialists of America...
Voted for THIS! The Daily Beast Crying About How Hard it Is Covering...
VIP
Here's an Answer to the Question 'Why Aren't More People Blaming Dems for...
DC 'Trump Must Go' Rally Marks 'Beginning of the Fall of His Regime'...
AOC Bragging About Breaking Bread With Mayor-Elect Socialist Zohran Mamdani on X Was...
You're Going to Go Even LOWER? The View's Sunny Hostin Shares Her Biggest...
Escape From New York: X Gives Hilarious Relocation Advice to Dems Fleeing Commie...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Struggles Explaining New Dem Party Leader Zorhan Mamdani's Soci...
Seizing the Means of Projection: Bernie Sanders Steals Dem Chuck Schumer’s Place at...
VIP
Migrant Stalker Who Just Wants Love and Affection Explains That ‘Sex Is Survival’
Crusty White Person Jennifer Welch Says Crusty White People Need to Embrace Multiculturali...
Fox Affiliate: A Baby Was Arrested at Home Depot by the Feds
Man Grabs His Tube of Lubricant As Women Drive Him Out of Bathroom

Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on November 06, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Of all the January 6th 'urban legends,' one of the most famous that has still not been solved was the infamous J6 pipe-bomber. Funny how most of these stories just sort of fell to the side after Biden came into office ...

Advertisement

Almost as if, since they were no longer politically convenient, they no longer mattered.

Luckily, journalists like Steve Baker have not let it go, even a little bit.

From The Blaze:

Baker told Beck, "When I pulled this thread, I was so shocked by what I saw, I immediately took it to a source in one of the most important, highest-level investigative federal agencies in the country. I immediately took it to our sources there, and I said, 'You have to see this.'"

"After they looked at it for about two hours, the response that I got back was, 'Holy F,'" continued Baker. "And then the follow-up response was, 'She's one of us!'"

Hrm. We can't help but wonder which important, high-level investigative federal agencies Baker spoke to? We have some ideas ... 

And those ideas rhyme with Bee-Eye-Say.

Ahem.

And anyone who has been paying any attention just let out a collective DUH.

Recommended

So It BEGINS: Check Out List of Anti-Israel DEMANDS Dem Socialists of America Just Handed Mamdani (Pic)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Or was it a training activity? 

Don't make that face, we're trying to be objective here. Heh.

We get the feeling that over the next three years, we're going to learn more and more about some of the biggest scandals in our lifetimes.

They never thought they'd lose, and they never thought Trump would win again.

============================================================

Related:

So It BEGINS: Check Out List of Anti-Israel DEMANDS Dem Socialists of America Just Handed Mamdani (Pic)

Voted for THIS! The Daily Beast Cries About How Hard it Is Covering Trump Because His Admin Is SO MEAN

AOC Bragging About Breaking Bread With Mayor-Elect Socialist Zohran Mamdani on X Was HILARIOUSLY Stupid

THIS --> Harmeet K. Dhillon Just Uttered Two Words That Should TERRIFY Georgia Elections Peeps (Cheaters)

Even More DAMNING Than We Thought: Julie Kelly Shares Clips From Book on Biden's DOJ Investigating Trump

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FBI GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN GUN RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So It BEGINS: Check Out List of Anti-Israel DEMANDS Dem Socialists of America Just Handed Mamdani (Pic)
Sam J.
Escape From New York: X Gives Hilarious Relocation Advice to Dems Fleeing Commie Mamdani's NYC
Eric V.
Voted for THIS! The Daily Beast Crying About How Hard it Is Covering Trump's MEAN Admin Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Bill Melugin Calls BS on Dem Claims That ICE is 'Kidnapping' Anybody
Doug P.
AOC Bragging About Breaking Bread With Mayor-Elect Socialist Zohran Mamdani on X Was HILARIOUSLY Stupid
Sam J.
DC 'Trump Must Go' Rally Marks 'Beginning of the Fall of His Regime' ('No Kings' Didn't Do the Trick?)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So It BEGINS: Check Out List of Anti-Israel DEMANDS Dem Socialists of America Just Handed Mamdani (Pic) Sam J.
Advertisement