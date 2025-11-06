Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL

Of all the January 6th 'urban legends,' one of the most famous that has still not been solved was the infamous J6 pipe-bomber. Funny how most of these stories just sort of fell to the side after Biden came into office ...

Almost as if, since they were no longer politically convenient, they no longer mattered.

Luckily, journalists like Steve Baker have not let it go, even a little bit.

'She's one of us!' Steve Baker stuns Glenn Beck with bombshell revelation about J6 pipe-bomb suspect https://t.co/Wrbv2cE5uz pic.twitter.com/IjQq4oNlgF — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 5, 2025

From The Blaze:

Baker told Beck, "When I pulled this thread, I was so shocked by what I saw, I immediately took it to a source in one of the most important, highest-level investigative federal agencies in the country. I immediately took it to our sources there, and I said, 'You have to see this.'" "After they looked at it for about two hours, the response that I got back was, 'Holy F,'" continued Baker. "And then the follow-up response was, 'She's one of us!'"

Hrm. We can't help but wonder which important, high-level investigative federal agencies Baker spoke to? We have some ideas ...

And those ideas rhyme with Bee-Eye-Say.

Ahem.

Karlin Younger who “found the pipe bombs” is 5’7 and is “one of us” just saying. She might be her. pic.twitter.com/ltwRGtJzHs — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) November 5, 2025

This was obvious from the get go. pic.twitter.com/ckJJ2SFMzh — Ryan Williams (@ryancwill) November 6, 2025

And anyone who has been paying any attention just let out a collective DUH.

Hmmm how much was she paid to do it and who paid her? — Picklepot67 (@Picklepot67) November 6, 2025

Or was it a training activity?

Don't make that face, we're trying to be objective here. Heh.

"I think it is the biggest scandal of my lifetime. It is monstrous." - @glennbeck and @SteveBakerUSA discuss MAJOR new developments in the J6 Pipe Bomber investigation pic.twitter.com/pdVGL71qXN — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 5, 2025

We get the feeling that over the next three years, we're going to learn more and more about some of the biggest scandals in our lifetimes.

They never thought they'd lose, and they never thought Trump would win again.

