So It BEGINS: Check Out List of Anti-Israel DEMANDS Dem Socialists of America Just Handed Mamdani (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

All we can say to any Jew in New York City who voted for Zohran Mamdani is ... good luck with that.

We knew it would not be good, but we didn't expect Mamdani to switch characters quite as quickly as he has. Usually, these fake politicians at least keep pretending they're not power-hungry monsters until they've been sworn in.

Advertisement

Not so much with Mamdani, who has already promised big-government solutions to small problems —and, oh yeah, is begging people who are already struggling to fund his transition team.

Good times.

Oh, and did we mention that, since the Democratic Socialists of America played a key role in Mamdani's rise to prominence, they now believe he owes them? They've even made him a handy-dandy list of demands that is absolutely about hurting Jews and Israel.

Go team.

Here's the list:

Gosh, we're shocked that a bunch of socialists want to destroy Israel.

Oh wait, nope.

And New York City elected this guy on purpose. That's insane.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

