So It BEGINS: Check Out List of Anti-Israel DEMANDS Dem Socialists of America Just Handed Mamdani (Pic)

All we can say to any Jew in New York City who voted for Zohran Mamdani is ... good luck with that.

We knew it would not be good, but we didn't expect Mamdani to switch characters quite as quickly as he has. Usually, these fake politicians at least keep pretending they're not power-hungry monsters until they've been sworn in.

Not so much with Mamdani, who has already promised big-government solutions to small problems —and, oh yeah, is begging people who are already struggling to fund his transition team.

Good times.

Oh, and did we mention that, since the Democratic Socialists of America played a key role in Mamdani's rise to prominence, they now believe he owes them? They've even made him a handy-dandy list of demands that is absolutely about hurting Jews and Israel.

Go team.

NEW: Democratic Socialists of America played a key role in Mamdani’s yearslong rise, including his mayoral win in NYC. During the campaign, Mamdani distanced himself from DSA’s platform, but I got my hands on DSA’s anti-Israel demands for a Mamdani admin…https://t.co/xN7O663PyS — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 5, 2025

Here's the list:

Here’s the New York City DSA Anti-War Working Group’s internal document which they accidentally shared with me. It includes the DSA group’s list of “demands” for the incoming Mamdani Administration — shockingly basically all the demands are anti-Israel.



👉https://t.co/xN7O663PyS https://t.co/vrLDX4JHQj pic.twitter.com/7F98mVWRnA — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 5, 2025

Gosh, we're shocked that a bunch of socialists want to destroy Israel.

Oh wait, nope.

And New York City elected this guy on purpose. That's insane.

