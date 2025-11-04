Even More DAMNING Than We Thought: Julie Kelly Shares Clips From Book on Biden's DOJ Investigating Trump

Julie Kelly always seems to have her thumb on the pulse of dirty politicians, especially when it comes to the Biden Administration. Seems a new book is coming out about Biden's DOJ and how they investigated and prosecuted Trump.

Kelly's commentary seems even more important than the clips she's shared so far:

A new book out tomorrow about the Biden DOJ with lots of scuttlebutt about the investigation/prosecution of Donald Trump. Snippets have been made available to corporate news orgs--I will post directly from book tomorrow and this week--but the description of what happened after… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 4, 2025

Post continues:

... the MAL raid on Aug 8, 2022 is absolutely laughable. "In a hastily convened conference call that evening, Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen listened as his investigators described the hundreds of pages of top-secret records they found, some containing gravely serious material. Several detailed covert government operations and U.S. spying powers could get American operatives killed if the information fell into the wrong hands. Instead of the documents being kept under lock and key in a government safe, agents found them spilling out of boxes in Trump’s personal office, his residence and even a bathroom shower." Now let's think about this. First, the FBI, as I first reported, brought classified cover sheets to the raid an attached them to files and folders. Second, there is no indication--and later court filings supported this--that "security" experts were on the scene to immediately determine which papers were so sensitive that Trump had broken the law. In fact, during the special master lawsuit the president filed after the raid, the Biden DOJ/DNI claimed the evidence was undergoing a classification review. Third, the idea that these documents were SO SENSITIVE and represented a danger to national security has never been proven. But yet: "Olsen turned to his top Justice Department expert on the mishandling of classified records, Julie Edelstein, to ask what they should do next. She delivered a startling assessment. 'If it was anybody else, we would arrest him tomorrow,' Edelstein said." Really? For what? Edelstein, one of Jay Bratt's top deputies later detailed to Jack Smith's team, hadn't personally reviewed any of the hundreds of papers. There was no way for her to know whether the documents really represented a crime--but she nonetheless claimed a former president in possession of papers produced under his own administration should have been taken into custody. Thankfully, Edelstein left DOJ after the president was inaugurated.





Despite Trump's cooperation with a DOJ he knew he could not trust--he voluntarily produced 15 boxes to an equally corrupt NARA led by David Ferriero, who said Jan 6 was the worst day of his life and as early as May 2021 threatened to tattle to Biden DOJ about missing papers… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 4, 2025

Post continues:

... which included Obama's letter to Trump--Merrick Garland reportedly wanted to raid Mar-a-Lago as early as May 2022."Attorney General Merrick Garland, after being briefed by Olsen, pressed for action: Shouldn’t they search Mar-a-Lago now?" But Trump's lawyers were already in the process of responding to a subpoena issued that month for more documents. On June 3, the president and his attorney greeted slimeball Jay Bratt and 3 FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago. Trump had delayed his summer relocation to Bedminster to greet the gang of thieves. “I’m an open book. Anything you want I’ll give it to you.”Trump's attorney, Evan Corcoran, later accused by Jack Smith and DC Chief Judge Beryl Howell of having engaged in a crime in order to pierce attorney-client privilege in the investigation, allowed Bratt and the FBI agents to scour Mar-a-Lago." Corcoran led Bratt and the agents down a spiral staircase to an underground tunnel, then to the storage room where Trump alleged his records were kept. Once inside the cramped room, the agents immediately saw that things had been moved and reorganized from the time that [Trump aide Molly] Michael’s picture was taken. [She reportedly produced to DOJ the infamous photos of boxes stacked at the MAL storage room.] There were far fewer boxes. Corcoran told Bratt he would not let them open any of the boxes." Sure. The crack team of Bratt and FBI agents realized boxes had been moved. Not a crime btw.

What a tangled web they wove ...

Then you'll never guess who appears. Lisa Monaco, the Obama loyalist and Russiagate architect devoted to destroy President Trump.



"Within 24 hours, [assistant FBI Director Alan] Kohler gave Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco their first briefing on the search… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 4, 2025

Post continues:

... results, summarizing the sensitivity of the inventory so far. Monaco, who had spent hours of her life reviewing classified secrets in sensitive compartmented information facilities and in the White House Situation Room, worried about the potential danger to national security and mulled how to alert agencies whose spies and covert operations might have been imperiled by the lack of security surrounding the documents.' Who do we need to call right now?' she asked Kohler." My guess is she then called her fellow "Obama Sister" Avril Haines, Biden's Director of National Intelligence. The pair presumably set in motion the criminal case against the president for violating the Espionage Act. Garland appointed Jack Smith about 2 1/2 months later. In June 2023, Smith indicted the president on three dozen charges related to retaining national security information and obstructing justice. This was a bigger fraud of an investigation than the J6/Arctic Frost case.

YUGE, even.

Keep an eye on Kelly's timeline as she has said she will continue to share clips from the new book; her commentary makes them even more damning, don't you think?

