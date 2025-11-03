Accuracy Flashback Required After New CNN Poll on Trump Approval and Midterm Projections...
Media Sharing Sob Story About Woman on Food Stamps for 30 YEARS to Make Trump Look Bad BACKFIRES (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on November 03, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Democrats are doing what they ALWAYS do, they are bringing out the sob stories about how Republicans will push grandma over a cliff or some other happy horse manure. This time, though, instead of healthcare, it's food stamps.

Interestingly enough, if Democrats would stop blocking government funding (14 times now?), the government would reopen and all of the programs that are currently being impacted would start right back up.

But NOOOOOOOO.

It's all about hurting Americans for political gain. Democrats did it in 2020, and they're doing it now.

Of course, their pals in the media are doing their part to push the sob stories about hungry people. There is, however, just one big problem with this particular story out of New Mexico.

Watch:

Thirty years.

THIRTY YEARS.

How the heck has this woman been using food stamps for THIRTY YEARS?! At some point, someone should have stepped in to help this woman, yes? As if we needed more proof that our welfare programs create lifelong dependency and poverty.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

The part that explains that supplemental is in addition to what they earn ...

Generational poverty and dependency.

Yay, Democrats.

