Media Sharing Sob Story About Woman on Food Stamps for 30 YEARS to Make Trump Look Bad BACKFIRES (Watch)

Democrats are doing what they ALWAYS do, they are bringing out the sob stories about how Republicans will push grandma over a cliff or some other happy horse manure. This time, though, instead of healthcare, it's food stamps.

Interestingly enough, if Democrats would stop blocking government funding (14 times now?), the government would reopen and all of the programs that are currently being impacted would start right back up.

But NOOOOOOOO.

It's all about hurting Americans for political gain. Democrats did it in 2020, and they're doing it now.

Of course, their pals in the media are doing their part to push the sob stories about hungry people. There is, however, just one big problem with this particular story out of New Mexico.

Watch:

"When I heard, 'Zero dollars,' my chest went into my throat."



New Mexico woman on food stamps for 30 years says SNAP freeze is "detrimental to my life." pic.twitter.com/VFSn9LJcXM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 2, 2025

Thirty years.

THIRTY YEARS.

How the heck has this woman been using food stamps for THIRTY YEARS?! At some point, someone should have stepped in to help this woman, yes? As if we needed more proof that our welfare programs create lifelong dependency and poverty.

Her “release” works out to about $60 a month per person on SNAP.

EBT is pretty much a lifestyle in this state — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 3, 2025

Once again, whose fault is it that SNAP was cut off? @SenSchumer @SenateDems pic.twitter.com/ZBFoYefPJT — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) November 3, 2025

Ooh, ooh, we know!

What part of “supplemental” do these people not understand? — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) November 3, 2025

The part that explains that supplemental is in addition to what they earn ...

What a disgusting notion that we would have a welfare program that doesn't max out in 36 months — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) November 3, 2025

Generational poverty and dependency.

Yay, Democrats.

