LOOK on Dem's FACE When Joe Scarborough Pushes BACK on His Trump/Epstein List Claim Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on November 03, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Well, well, well, here's something you don't see every day.

At least not since before 2016.

Joe Scarborough is defending Donald J. Trump. No, seriously, we're not even making it up.

See for yourself.

So, could it be that Joe doesn't want to get sued (and Trump has proven he is willing to sue for defamation), or did he finally figure out that if Trump had been on the Epstein List in any actionable way, Biden's DOJ wouldn't have hesitated to drop the information?

Or rather, leak it.

Sorry for that visual.

And guys, the look on Moulton's face is so telling, he did NOT expect any pushback from Joe, so he wasn't prepared, actually, to debate it whatsoever. Could it be that Democrats are finally getting pushed to defend their propaganda?

He sure did. Heh.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Right? You'd think people who think they're experts because they know so much about the Epstein files and claim to be right would contact law enforcement and help them out.

Ahem.

============================================================

============================================================

