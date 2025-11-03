LOOK on Dem's FACE When Joe Scarborough Pushes BACK on His Trump/Epstein List Claim Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Well, well, well, here's something you don't see every day.

At least not since before 2016.

Joe Scarborough is defending Donald J. Trump. No, seriously, we're not even making it up.

See for yourself.

WOW! Things just got awkward on MSNBC



Joe Scarborough came to President Trump’s defense and called out Dem Rep. Seth Moulton for falsely claiming Trump “took advantage of young girls with Epstein.”



I smell a lawsuit! Get him, 47! pic.twitter.com/M6mBtr52tb — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 1, 2025

So, could it be that Joe doesn't want to get sued (and Trump has proven he is willing to sue for defamation), or did he finally figure out that if Trump had been on the Epstein List in any actionable way, Biden's DOJ wouldn't have hesitated to drop the information?

Or rather, leak it.

Sorry for that visual.

And guys, the look on Moulton's face is so telling, he did NOT expect any pushback from Joe, so he wasn't prepared, actually, to debate it whatsoever. Could it be that Democrats are finally getting pushed to defend their propaganda?

This is libel material. Scarborough is probably trying to save his network from a big payout. — Discerning Texan (@CWRandomMusings) November 2, 2025

That one dude back peddled so fast…

😂🤣😂 — Diane H (@rdejherron) November 2, 2025

He sure did. Heh.

I’m amazed at how many people *know* what is in the Epstein files who have never had access to such files



I assume that…



There are also a lot of dumb people that think unvetted/unverified information is able to be released — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) November 1, 2025

Right? You'd think people who think they're experts because they know so much about the Epstein files and claim to be right would contact law enforcement and help them out.

Ahem.

============================================================

Related:

============================================================

