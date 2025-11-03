Take SOOO Many Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Gavin Newsom DOWN for Whining About Trump and Prop 50

We did not have Gavin Newsom talking smack about Donald Trump not wasting his time in California and instead focusing on New Jersey and Virginia on our Bingo card today. Sure, Governor Hair Gel is desperate for relevance and attention, but c'mon, man.

Understanding that psychopaths are destroying California and will vote how their masters tell them to doesn't make Trump weak.

It makes him focused on actual races that could impact the state of the country.

Does Gav remind anyone else of a whiny high schooler complaining about a teacher?

.@GavinNewsom: "Where's Donald Trump? He's not out here campaigning 'NO ON 50.' He's not campaigning for Republican candidates in NJ and VA. No one wants to be seen with him. That's how historically weak he is." pic.twitter.com/PmxHbXwYLN — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 2, 2025

Sure, Gav. The guy ignoring you while you beg for his attention is the weak one.

Whatever helps your hair gel sleep better at night.

Justine Bateman, however, is having NONE of his BS:

We didn't need the President of the United States to tell us that your Proposition 50 is a bad idea.



You on the other hand had to bring out a past President, a past Vice President, a past Vice Presidential nominee, and three US Senators to try to convince voters of your poor… https://t.co/JS30DSm7gH — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 3, 2025

... idea.

Reminds us of how Democrats in New Jersey and Virginia have been dragging out every other Democrat under the sun to stump for them in these tight races. Oh, the Lefties can throw every poll in the book in our faces, but there is no way Obama and the plethora of other horrible Dems would be overwhelming the states if the elections were as over as they want us to believe they are.

Incidentally, if you're in Virginia or New Jersey, go vote.

