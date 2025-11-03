LOOK on Dem's FACE When Joe Scarborough Pushes BACK on His Trump/Epstein List...
Take SOOO Many Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Gavin Newsom DOWN for Whining About Trump and Prop 50

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:16 AM on November 03, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

We did not have Gavin Newsom talking smack about Donald Trump not wasting his time in California and instead focusing on New Jersey and Virginia on our Bingo card today. Sure, Governor Hair Gel is desperate for relevance and attention, but c'mon, man.

Understanding that psychopaths are destroying California and will vote how their masters tell them to doesn't make Trump weak.

It makes him focused on actual races that could impact the state of the country.

Does Gav remind anyone else of a whiny high schooler complaining about a teacher?

Sure, Gav. The guy ignoring you while you beg for his attention is the weak one.

Whatever helps your hair gel sleep better at night.

Justine Bateman, however, is having NONE of his BS:

... idea.

Reminds us of how Democrats in New Jersey and Virginia have been dragging out every other Democrat under the sun to stump for them in these tight races. Oh, the Lefties can throw every poll in the book in our faces, but there is no way Obama and the plethora of other horrible Dems would be overwhelming the states if the elections were as over as they want us to believe they are.

Incidentally, if you're in Virginia or New Jersey, go vote.

