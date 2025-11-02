'You INSULTED Black Men': Black Pastor Calls Obama OUT for Being a Racist FRAUD and Endorsing Spanberger

Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on November 02, 2025
Abigail Spanberger, X

In 2024, Barack Obama went on the campaign trail for Kamala Harris, who was struggling to gain support from black men. He even made a speech to deilberately shame them for not supporting a black woman.

No, really.

Heck, even NPR shared it:“My understanding, based on reports I'm getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," he said.

That lack of enthusiasm for Harris, he said, “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”

He chided voters who were voting for Trump or not casting a vote at all.

“And you are thinking about sitting out?” he said. “Part of it makes me think — and I'm speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

Obama said, “women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time."

Read that again.

Women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time.

We guess he just meant black women who vote DEMOCRAT, right, Barry?

Pastor John K. Amanchukwu Sr. let Obama HAVE it:

We can't make it make sense other than to point out the obvious: Obama is nothing but a race-baiting, fraudulent opportunist who proved he doesn't really care about supporting the black community unless it's politically convenient.

C'mon, Abigail Spanberger? Bro. 

There's a word for that. 

Liar.

Fraud.

Fake.

CHARLATAN.

A-hole.

Those all work.

Amen.

