Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming Shutdown ENTIRELY on Repubs

A talking point about using the words 'friendly reminder' must have gone out to Democrats because they have used it a few times to accidentally make fools of themselves.

It's not as if we thought Senator Mazie Hirono was all that bright or thoughtful in the first place but this 'friendly reminder' post is especially stupid, even for her.

Friendly reminder that Republicans control the White House, the Senate, and the House.



This shutdown is entirely their fault. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) October 27, 2025

Democrats think Americans are stupid.

And when it comes to their own voters, they're right.

Joey Jones was friendly enough when he called her out which is why this works so well:

Ma’am… we just aren’t as dumb as you want us to be. https://t.co/CfUBN5JZnB — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 27, 2025

Ma'am is a nice touch.

Now, knowing Joey, this was meant out with respect (he's just that nice of a person), but in this editor's world, calling someone ma'am is a nice way of calling them something else.

Ahem.

You can't be this stupid. pic.twitter.com/mhqVpE9tar — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 27, 2025

Yes. Yes she can.

Friendly reminder that Mazie is too stupid to count to 60. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 28, 2025

Most Democrats are.

Serio.

Friendly reminder that democrats are keeping the government shutdown because they refuse to vote on a clean CR. You are not only a liar, but possibly the dumbest person in Congress. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) October 27, 2025

What she said.

