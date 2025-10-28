Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare...
Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming Shutdown ENTIRELY on Repubs

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on October 28, 2025
Gif

A talking point about using the words 'friendly reminder' must have gone out to Democrats because they have used it a few times to accidentally make fools of themselves.

It's not as if we thought Senator Mazie Hirono was all that bright or thoughtful in the first place but this 'friendly reminder' post is especially stupid, even for her.

Democrats think Americans are stupid.

And when it comes to their own voters, they're right.

Joey Jones was friendly enough when he called her out which is why this works so well:

Ma'am is a nice touch.

Now, knowing Joey, this was meant out with respect (he's just that nice of a person), but in this editor's world, calling someone ma'am is a nice way of calling them something else.

Ahem.

Yes. Yes she can.

Most Democrats are.

Sam J.
Serio.

What she said.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

