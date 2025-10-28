Misogynistic DUNCE --> Jealous AOC Picks Fight with Riley Gaines and Gets WORKED in Heated Back and Forth

It's always funny when you realize that certain people are always searching for mentions of themselves on X, especially when they're not tagged in a post but somehow magically show up to talk smack.

Case in point, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez must search her name a lot:

Gaines: I want to challenge AOC to a debate. pic.twitter.com/oh9mEkiZ8Q — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2025

For whatever reason, the idea of Gaines pushing for a debate turned her into some Mean-Girl wannabe; notice, she did not tag Gaines in her post. And this person? C'mon, Sandy, that's just petty.

And I would like to challenge this person to get a real job. https://t.co/N4vCl3lJx0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2025

AOC realizes she's AOC, right? If anyone should get a real job ... ahem.

Gaines fired back, AND notice she did quote-tweet Sandy so she can actually see it.

I have a real job. I'm a mom. It's the most important & rewarding job in the world.



I think if you had a baby girl like I do, you'd understand my positions a little better. https://t.co/to8syxkXjP — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 28, 2025

Guess Riley got under AOC's skin pointing out that she's not a mom now (and who knows if she will be), because then she went digging into her timeline and responded to this:

We're being destroyed from within pic.twitter.com/hsD3mYkc6t — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 27, 2025

Riley is right.

Just look at the insanity in New York City.

Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth. https://t.co/gkiEyZ8JGX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2025

Wonder if AOC realizes she just lost the debate? Heh. What a hag.

It’s always hilarious when they think they’ve landed a “gotcha” by pointing out I was the 5th-fastest woman *in the nation* yet they conveniently forget the mediocre man who ranked 462nd in the men’s division lol



Misogynistic dunce https://t.co/d1aiAHHoYQ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 27, 2025

Calling this Socialist STAR a misogynistic dunce is an insult to other misogynistic dunces.

Woman comes in fifth in the nation in a sport that is considered more competitive than the Olympic trials for said sport…and this absolute disgrace of a “wOmEnS RiGhTs” politician tweets this.



The entire left wing of American politics is morally bankrupt. Just unelectable. https://t.co/8Kxt5mw2il — Natty De-lite (@natty_ice2010) October 28, 2025

Unfortunately, we're finding that if the money is right, they are all too electable.

Have you no shame?

You're nothing but a mean girl.

This is not an argument and you know it. https://t.co/8jsqEgz8hg — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) October 28, 2025

Nobody hates women more than liberal women. https://t.co/a9xvQYvcAI — Debra Lea (@thedebralea) October 27, 2025

Amen.

Make no mistake. AOC hates @Riley_Gaines_ because Riley is everything AOC is not.



She is accomplished, she loves and is loved, she is happy, and she is a mother.



AOC has none of that. This is pure bitter jealousy lashing out. https://t.co/B2coXyqFuy — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 27, 2025

And that's the truth.

