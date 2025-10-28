'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White...
Misogynistic DUNCE --> Jealous AOC Picks Fight with Riley Gaines and Gets WORKED in Heated Back and Forth

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on October 28, 2025
Meme

It's always funny when you realize that certain people are always searching for mentions of themselves on X, especially when they're not tagged in a post but somehow magically show up to talk smack.

Case in point, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez must search her name a lot:

For whatever reason, the idea of Gaines pushing for a debate turned her into some Mean-Girl wannabe; notice, she did not tag Gaines in her post. And this person? C'mon, Sandy, that's just petty.

AOC realizes she's AOC, right? If anyone should get a real job ... ahem.

Gaines fired back, AND notice she did quote-tweet Sandy so she can actually see it.

Guess Riley got under AOC's skin pointing out that she's not a mom now (and who knows if she will be), because then she went digging into her timeline and responded to this:

Riley is right.

Just look at the insanity in New York City.

Wonder if AOC realizes she just lost the debate? Heh. What a hag.

Calling this Socialist STAR a misogynistic dunce is an insult to other misogynistic dunces.

Unfortunately, we're finding that if the money is right, they are all too electable.

Amen.

And that's the truth.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

