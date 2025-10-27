COWARD! Ed Markey's Reaction to Being Asked About Paying Our Troops Is EXACTLY Who the Dems Are (Watch)

If you ever want to see an old Democrat move REALLY FAST, just ask him (or her) about whether or not they support paying out troops while they keep our government shut down. We're not sure we've ever seen Senator Ed Markey move SO FAST before ...

Advertisement

Heh.

Watch this:

"Do you support our troops getting paid during the shutdown?!"



Senator Ed Markey panics — and DOESN'T answer the question before scurrying away.



"I'm not taking any salary during the shutdown!"



YIKES. pic.twitter.com/ezaES6K5L2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 27, 2025

Keep in mind, Markey and his Democrat pals in the Senate just blocked legislation put forward by Republicans that would have paid our troops and federal employees. So really, Markey is in a bad place here because if he said he supports paying the troops, he should have voted differently.

If he says he does not, then he's admitting that he is using American suffering as political leverage.

No wonder the old fart took off like he did.

Politicians are elected by the people and for the people. If you refuse to answer to the people, that person should be removed from their position.

They work for us! This means you answer our questions!!! — Daniel Coleman (@DanielC54191253) October 27, 2025

Like people in congress need their salaries😂 How’s those kickbacks and stock portfolios doing should have been the question. — Justin (@Aries00000003) October 27, 2025

Oooh, big deal. The wealthy senator isn't taking pay. We're willing to bet he's not worried about being hungry ...

When was the last time you saw one Democrat answer a question with any care, honesty or integrity? It looks more like a perp walk than a Senator.



Hubert Humphrey maybe?



Trump answers every question from anyone everyday.



Term Limits! — Arthur Cooper (@artman8887) October 27, 2025

Term limits, indeed!

============================================================

Related:

Charles C.W. Cooke Shows Us How It's DONE When Calling Democrats OUT Over the Government Shutdown

NYT 'Journo' SHREDDED for Attempting to Smear Man Who Made Sure Our Troops Were Paid WITH HIS OWN MONEY

LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face When Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Out DEMOCRATS for Gerrymandering Is PRICELESS

Don't Be THIS Guy: Steve Schmidt Calls Stephen Miller the 'Angel of Death' In UNHINGED, Dangerous Post

*SNORT* Tom Colicchio's SAD 'East Wing' Pic Goes Hilariously VIRAL As X Shares THEIR Sad East Wing PICS

Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who Voted for It ARE

============================================================