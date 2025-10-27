Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered or Not?
COWARD! Ed Markey's Reaction to Being Asked About Paying Our Troops Is EXACTLY Who the Dems Are (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on October 27, 2025
Meme

If you ever want to see an old Democrat move REALLY FAST, just ask him (or her) about whether or not they support paying out troops while they keep our government shut down. We're not sure we've ever seen Senator Ed Markey move SO FAST before ...

Advertisement

Heh.

Watch this:

Keep in mind, Markey and his Democrat pals in the Senate just blocked legislation put forward by Republicans that would have paid our troops and federal employees. So really, Markey is in a bad place here because if he said he supports paying the troops, he should have voted differently.

If he says he does not, then he's admitting that he is using American suffering as political leverage.

No wonder the old fart took off like he did.

Oooh, big deal. The wealthy senator isn't taking pay. We're willing to bet he's not worried about being hungry ...

