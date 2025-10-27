LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face When Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Out DEMOCRATS for Gerrymandering Is PRICELESS

Jake Tapper brought Arnold Schwarzenegger on to discuss gerrymandering, and what Tapper probably thought would be an easy interview with AH-NOLD slamming Republicans didn't quite work out that way.

Advertisement

NEW: Arnold Schwarzenegger claps back at CNN's Jake Tapper, calls out "extreme gerrymandering" in blue states.



Tapper: "Do you believe that the Republican Party is starting this?"



Schwarzenegger: "No, Jake. There has been gerrymandering going on for 200 years."



"There is such… pic.twitter.com/ovxGJ6ll8p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 26, 2025

Post continues:

"There is such extreme gerrymandering going on that in a state like Massachusetts, it has like 40% of the people voting for Trump, they have zero representatives." "The Republican Party has zero representatives sent to the House. Think about that." "In New Mexico, 45% of the people voted for Trump and vote Republican, and zero is sent to the House, zero representatives from the Republican Party."

Willing to bet Tapper did NOT expect AH-NOLD to defend the Republicans, otherwise, he likely wouldn't have invited him on for the interview.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is correct. Jake Tapper likely knows that.



Here is the history though. The picture at the top is the cartoon highlighting a salamander shaped district that started it being called "gerrymandering". https://t.co/eaXrL1xQqS — Conservative Waters (@ConservativeH2O) October 26, 2025

We're not 100% sure Jake knows this, but hey, we'll let it go. And yes, the history is worth reading.

How ridiculous is Jake Tapper? What a joke. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 27, 2025

He's really, really, REALLY ridiculous.

Jake did NOT look happy 😂😂 — MAMABEAR (@mamabear504308) October 26, 2025

Not even a little bit.

Ain't that fun?

============================================================

Related:

Don't Be THIS Guy: Steve Schmidt Calls Stephen Miller the 'Angel of Death' In UNHINGED, Dangerous Post

*SNORT* Tom Colicchio's SAD 'East Wing' Pic Goes Hilariously VIRAL As X Shares THEIR Sad East Wing PICS

She Did the MEME! Tara Setmayer's Attempt to Blame MAGA for Her Hateful, Embarrassing 9/11 Post BACKFIRES

Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who Voted for It ARE

OOF! Abigail Spanberger Takes Jay Jones and Ghazala Hashmi OFF Her Bus, Is She Throwing Them UNDER It?

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!