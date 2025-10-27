VIP
David French’s Heartless Take Mocks My Father’s Death: A Vaccine Tragedy Ignored
Do You Believe in Miracles? Annunciation School Shooting Victim Sophia Forchas Walks Out...

LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face When Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Out DEMOCRATS for Gerrymandering Is PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on October 27, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Jake Tapper brought Arnold Schwarzenegger on to discuss gerrymandering, and what Tapper probably thought would be an easy interview with AH-NOLD slamming Republicans didn't quite work out that way.

Post continues:

"There is such extreme gerrymandering going on that in a state like Massachusetts, it has like 40% of the people voting for Trump, they have zero representatives."

"The Republican Party has zero representatives sent to the House. Think about that."

"In New Mexico, 45% of the people voted for Trump and vote Republican, and zero is sent to the House, zero representatives from the Republican Party."

Willing to bet Tapper did NOT expect AH-NOLD to defend the Republicans, otherwise, he likely wouldn't have invited him on for the interview.

We're not 100% sure Jake knows this, but hey, we'll let it go. And yes, the history is worth reading.

He's really, really, REALLY ridiculous.

Not even a little bit.

Ain't that fun?

