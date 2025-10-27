SNORT* Tom Colicchio's SAD 'East Wing' Pic Goes Hilariously VIRAL As X Shares THEIR Sad East Wing PICS

Poor Tom Colicchio. He is super sad that the East Wing of the White House is gone. He's so sad, in fact, that he shared a picture of himself with his wife taken there.

Advertisement

My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it is gone. pic.twitter.com/3AT16IQ6T5 — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) October 26, 2025

There's just one problem with his post.

This is clearly the Diplomatic Reception Room, located in the main White House building, NOT the East Wing.

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

We get it, Tom, you hate Trump, but c'mon, man. This only made him the butt of a joke he didn't even realize he'd made.

Workers enjoying a beer after completing the East Wing of the White House. And now it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/eaQaOn4y9v — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) October 26, 2025

I’m sorry your wife left you — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) October 26, 2025

OOF.

This is a picture of me in the east wing back in 2013. I can’t believe it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/60MJ7LdUKS — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) October 26, 2025

So many fond memories of your wife in that wing. pic.twitter.com/KQp9mA5DQC — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) October 26, 2025

My husband and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/E8Gj8js3nq — Stat Woman (@Stat_Woman) October 26, 2025

You can probably already guess how this went for Tom.

My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it is gone. pic.twitter.com/k7JQ62ECIy — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) October 26, 2025

Meeeeemories ... like the shadows of my mind ...

All that is left of the East Wing. #CantBelieveItIsGone pic.twitter.com/KuCkRG6wjF — Nate (@allabouttheUV) October 26, 2025

Me looking at the view from the East Wing I can’t believe it is gone. pic.twitter.com/mU3UFu14hI — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 26, 2025

My wife and I in front of the east wing years ago. I can't believe it's gone 😕 pic.twitter.com/zf95EFc2Lt — 🇺🇲Just Joe🇺🇸 (@JoeAmerica_) October 27, 2025

HAAAAAAA

My husband and I in the East Wing. I can't believe it's gone. https://t.co/rEaDoK8d3y pic.twitter.com/7itwZSR5WB — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) October 26, 2025

A picture I took on my last visit to the East Wing of the White House. Had I only known that visit would be my last! https://t.co/THoO87ZH6o pic.twitter.com/uf9AGEioZg — Bryan O'Nolan 🇮🇱 (@BryanONolan) October 26, 2025

My wife and I in the East Wing. I can't believe it is gone. https://t.co/YPY7FCTIK3 pic.twitter.com/NJRNEoPKmt — G (@stevensongs) October 26, 2025

My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it is gone 🙁https://t.co/ECpWlIXbZ1 pic.twitter.com/nXrTyQBWo8 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) October 26, 2025

Advertisement

My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it is gone. https://t.co/khlfcG9yTb pic.twitter.com/7Fx7Jk4oCU — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) October 26, 2025

THAT'S NOT THE EAST WING !! https://t.co/1m3JE9DHzU pic.twitter.com/WHUoYNlCJE — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) October 26, 2025

AND FIN.

============================================================

Related:

She Did the MEME! Tara Setmayer's Attempt to Blame MAGA for Her Hateful, Embarrassing 9/11 Post BACKFIRES

Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who Voted for It ARE

OOF! Abigail Spanberger Takes Jay Jones and Ghazala Hashmi OFF Her Bus, Is She Throwing Them UNDER It?

LOVE to See It! Throwback Poll From 2016 Goes VIRAL, Gives the Right Warm Fuzzies and the Left the MADZ

OWN IT: Scott Jennings Going SCORCHED-EARTH on Dems for Supporting Man With LITERAL Nazi Tat Is GLORIOUS

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!