SNORT* Tom Colicchio's SAD 'East Wing' Pic Goes Hilariously VIRAL As X Shares THEIR Sad East Wing PICS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on October 27, 2025
Meme

Poor Tom Colicchio. He is super sad that the East Wing of the White House is gone. He's so sad, in fact, that he shared a picture of himself with his wife taken there.

There's just one problem with his post.

This is clearly the Diplomatic Reception Room, located in the main White House building, NOT the East Wing.

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

We get it, Tom, you hate Trump, but c'mon, man. This only made him the butt of a joke he didn't even realize he'd made.

OOF.

You can probably already guess how this went for Tom.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Meeeeemories ... like the shadows of my mind ... 

HAAAAAAA

AND FIN.

============================================================

============================================================

