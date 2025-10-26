Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who Voted for It ARE

Democrats have been working really hard to pretend Obamacare did NOT destroy our healthcare ... because deep down they know it did.
And they don't want to be blamed for it.
Even though THEY did it.
This thread walks through exactly what they've done, why they've done it, and what is really happening with the shutdown.
Take a gander.
If Obamacare were truly affordable, we wouldn’t be talking about subsidies.— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
15 years later, the so-called “Affordable Care Act” is anything but. Now, Dems are desperately distracting you from their failed policies.🧵⬇️
Indeed.
With the average cost of family health insurance soaring to $27,000, it shouldn’t be a surprise that nearly half of Americans say they find it difficult to afford healthcare costs.— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
Following the implementation of Obamacare, healthcare costs have rapidly outpaced inflation. pic.twitter.com/vmfaniiut1
Holy curse word.
While Dems have spent weeks blaming Republicans for premium increases, they’re ignoring that they are responsible for the policies that have created this mess.— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
Ooh ooh, we know!
They broke our healthcare system by outlawing short-term, low-cost plans favored by millions, & then for years tried to use subsidies as a bandage at the expense of American taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/gC2RBwy3uL— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
Recommended
There it is.
❌ Premiums for individual market plans have doubled.— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
❌ Seven million Americans lost their preferred plans.
❌ Obamacare’s individual market struggled with enrollment—meaning consumers were forced to pay more for lower-quality care with more restrictions.
Dems in Congress have known for a while that Obamacare is collapsing under its own weight, but with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they saw an opportunity to hide it.— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
Democrats slapped a new coat of paint on a rotting wall by instituting “temporary” COVID credits—misleading the American people. ⬇️— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
Democrats, misleading the public? SAY IT AIN'T SO!
Dems are actively pinning the blame for the upcoming COVID credit expiration on Republicans, fully knowing they are the Party that set the timeline and end date.— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
Because of course they are.
They conveniently leave out that these subsidies are paid directly to insurers—not patients. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MUdoQtpXHZ— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
Gosh, this seems important.
Last year, insurers received $35 billion in subsidies to cover patients who filed no medical claims—meaning the insurers received billions in government reimbursement for enrollees who cost these insurance companies almost nothing.— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
Yet your premiums are still going up. pic.twitter.com/2Yxjvc1mdl
There's a reason insurers were willing to work with Obama when they wrote Obamacare.
Dems have spent weeks trying to convince the American people that extending these credits is the ONLY way to prevent healthcare premiums from skyrocketing.— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
That’s blatantly false.
Only 3.3% of 2026 Obamacare premium increases are related to the expiring COVID credits. pic.twitter.com/oaH637hzHt
Pretty dirty stuff.
Healthcare costs are expected to rise in 2026 by almost 18%, but again, Dems aren’t being honest about why:— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
-Structural flaws in Obamacare
-Surging medical costs tied to Bidenflation
-Costly new drugs and therapies
When are they honest about anything?
Dems are insisting on keeping the government shut down because they are demanding Republicans fix a problem they created & then tried to cover up with massive amounts of YOUR tax dollars.— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
Senate Republicans want to lower the cost of healthcare to ensure Americans have access to high-quality care that they can afford.— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025
But one thing is clear: doubling down on Dems’ failed policies isn’t the answer.
Boomity.
