Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who Voted for It ARE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on October 26, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Democrats have been working really hard to pretend Obamacare did NOT destroy our healthcare ... because deep down they know it did.

And they don't want to be blamed for it.

Even though THEY did it.

This thread walks through exactly what they've done, why they've done it, and what is really happening with the shutdown.

Take a gander.

Indeed.

Holy curse word.

Ooh ooh, we know!

There it is.

Democrats, misleading the public? SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Because of course they are.

Gosh, this seems important.

There's a reason insurers were willing to work with Obama when they wrote Obamacare.

Pretty dirty stuff.

When are they honest about anything?

Boomity.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

