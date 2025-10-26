Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who Voted for It ARE

Democrats have been working really hard to pretend Obamacare did NOT destroy our healthcare ... because deep down they know it did.

And they don't want to be blamed for it.

Advertisement

Even though THEY did it.

This thread walks through exactly what they've done, why they've done it, and what is really happening with the shutdown.

Take a gander.

If Obamacare were truly affordable, we wouldn’t be talking about subsidies.



15 years later, the so-called “Affordable Care Act” is anything but. Now, Dems are desperately distracting you from their failed policies.🧵⬇️ — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

Indeed.

With the average cost of family health insurance soaring to $27,000, it shouldn’t be a surprise that nearly half of Americans say they find it difficult to afford healthcare costs.



Following the implementation of Obamacare, healthcare costs have rapidly outpaced inflation. pic.twitter.com/vmfaniiut1 — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

Holy curse word.

While Dems have spent weeks blaming Republicans for premium increases, they’re ignoring that they are responsible for the policies that have created this mess. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

Ooh ooh, we know!

They broke our healthcare system by outlawing short-term, low-cost plans favored by millions, & then for years tried to use subsidies as a bandage at the expense of American taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/gC2RBwy3uL — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

There it is.

❌ Premiums for individual market plans have doubled.



❌ Seven million Americans lost their preferred plans.



❌ Obamacare’s individual market struggled with enrollment—meaning consumers were forced to pay more for lower-quality care with more restrictions. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

Dems in Congress have known for a while that Obamacare is collapsing under its own weight, but with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they saw an opportunity to hide it. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

Democrats slapped a new coat of paint on a rotting wall by instituting “temporary” COVID credits—misleading the American people. ⬇️ — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

Democrats, misleading the public? SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Dems are actively pinning the blame for the upcoming COVID credit expiration on Republicans, fully knowing they are the Party that set the timeline and end date. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

Because of course they are.

They conveniently leave out that these subsidies are paid directly to insurers—not patients. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MUdoQtpXHZ — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

Gosh, this seems important.

Last year, insurers received $35 billion in subsidies to cover patients who filed no medical claims—meaning the insurers received billions in government reimbursement for enrollees who cost these insurance companies almost nothing.



Yet your premiums are still going up. pic.twitter.com/2Yxjvc1mdl — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

Advertisement

There's a reason insurers were willing to work with Obama when they wrote Obamacare.

Dems have spent weeks trying to convince the American people that extending these credits is the ONLY way to prevent healthcare premiums from skyrocketing.



That’s blatantly false.



Only 3.3% of 2026 Obamacare premium increases are related to the expiring COVID credits. pic.twitter.com/oaH637hzHt — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

Pretty dirty stuff.

Healthcare costs are expected to rise in 2026 by almost 18%, but again, Dems aren’t being honest about why:



-Structural flaws in Obamacare

-Surging medical costs tied to Bidenflation

-Costly new drugs and therapies — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

When are they honest about anything?

Dems are insisting on keeping the government shut down because they are demanding Republicans fix a problem they created & then tried to cover up with massive amounts of YOUR tax dollars. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

Senate Republicans want to lower the cost of healthcare to ensure Americans have access to high-quality care that they can afford.



But one thing is clear: doubling down on Dems’ failed policies isn’t the answer. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) October 24, 2025

Advertisement

Boomity.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!