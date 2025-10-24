No Wonder She's Hiding: Ghazala Hashmi's DISGRACEFUL Position on Porn in Schools Resurface...
Cheryl Hines Breaks Down the Threats Against RFK Jr.
NY AG Who Campaigned on Jailing Trump Complains About Weaponized Justice System at...
BRUTAL: The Look on Hakeem Jeffries Face When CNBC Called Out His BS...
We're PRETTY Sure Sam Stein Didn't Mean to Make the WH's Updated Major...
ABC News' Trump Spin on Letitia James' Arraignment BEGGED for the 'Fixed It...
VIP
Hillary Clinton's Hawking Merch About Trump 'Destroying the WH' (There's a REASON Her...
Stella Parton (Dolly's Meaner, Uglier, Less-Talented Sister) Tries Picking a Fight With MA...
Another DAMNING SCOOP: Scandals Just Keep Piling ON for Unhinged Virginia Democrat, Jay...
Byron York Sees NY Times FINALLY Admitting Something About NY AG Letitia James...
Oh, Honey ... NO: Chelsea Clinton Jumps Into the 'BALLROOM' Debate and HOOBOY...
'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over...
*MEEP* Steven Cheung Reminds Adam Kinzinger of Pics That Allegedly Popped Up on...
Platner's Campaign Chaos: Ex-Staffer Rejects $15K NDA, Exposes Misleading Nazi Tattoo Clai...

Think of It As a TRANSITION: Sarah (Tim) McBride Calls Ballroom 'Tacky' and the Jokes Write THEMSELVES

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on October 24, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

It's been wild watching Democrats freak out over Trump improving the White House at no cost to taxpayers for the past few days. We get it, they hate the guy and everything he does, but c'mon, adding a ballroom is a good thing. Heck, even the Clintons talked about how it would be a good thing several decades ago.

Advertisement

But we suppose they need something to pretend is awful while they're trying to dodge the fact that they've shut down the government and blocked Republicans for trying to pay federal employees during the shutdown.

Tim ... Sarah ... McBride jumped into the fray:

Post continues:

... American leadership—it’s a reckless attempt to turn the people’s house into his.

What?

And did he... sorry... she call someone else 'tacky'?

Hrm. Alrighty then.

*snort*

Recommended

BRUTAL: The Look on Hakeem Jeffries Face When CNBC Called Out His BS About O-Care Subsidies Is Priceless
Doug P.
Advertisement

Oof. Tough crowd.

============================================================

Related:

We're PRETTY Sure Sam Stein Didn't Mean to Make the WH's Updated Major Events Timeline Funnier BUT He Did

Stella Parton (Dolly's Meaner, Uglier, Less-Talented Sister) Tries Picking a Fight With MAGA and LOL-WOW

Another DAMNING SCOOP: Scandals Just Keep Piling ON for Unhinged Virginia Democrat, Jay Jones (Thread)

Oh, Honey ... NO: Chelsea Clinton Jumps Into the 'BALLROOM' Debate and HOOBOY Was That Ever STUPID

Scott Jennings' Two-Word Response to Hunter Biden Claiming He's Not 'Good TV' Is Comedy GOLD (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRUTAL: The Look on Hakeem Jeffries Face When CNBC Called Out His BS About O-Care Subsidies Is Priceless
Doug P.
No Wonder She's Hiding: Ghazala Hashmi's DISGRACEFUL Position on Porn in Schools Resurfaces
Grateful Calvin
'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over White House Renovations
Grateful Calvin
Stella Parton (Dolly's Meaner, Uglier, Less-Talented Sister) Tries Picking a Fight With MAGA and LOL-WOW
Sam J.
NY AG Who Campaigned on Jailing Trump Complains About Weaponized Justice System at Arraignment
Doug P.
We're PRETTY Sure Sam Stein Didn't Mean to Make the WH's Updated Major Events Timeline Funnier BUT He Did
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BRUTAL: The Look on Hakeem Jeffries Face When CNBC Called Out His BS About O-Care Subsidies Is Priceless Doug P.
Advertisement