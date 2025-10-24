Think of It As a TRANSITION: Sarah (Tim) McBride Calls Ballroom 'Tacky' and the Jokes Write THEMSELVES

It's been wild watching Democrats freak out over Trump improving the White House at no cost to taxpayers for the past few days. We get it, they hate the guy and everything he does, but c'mon, adding a ballroom is a good thing. Heck, even the Clintons talked about how it would be a good thing several decades ago.

Advertisement

But we suppose they need something to pretend is awful while they're trying to dodge the fact that they've shut down the government and blocked Republicans for trying to pay federal employees during the shutdown.

Tim ... Sarah ... McBride jumped into the fray:

While Americans are hurting from the Republican shutdown, Trump is busy demolishing the East Wing of the White House—destroying a national landmark to feed his inflated ego and build a tacky, gilded ballroom. This isn’t just sacrilegious to the most recognizable symbol of… https://t.co/gRf5UWkJoI — Congresswoman Sarah McBride (@Rep_McBride) October 23, 2025

Post continues:

... American leadership—it’s a reckless attempt to turn the people’s house into his.

What?

And did he... sorry... she call someone else 'tacky'?

Hrm. Alrighty then.

Congressman Tim, maybe just think of the remodel as the White House going through a “transition.” That should make it easier for you. https://t.co/nZu7C5G1KC — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 23, 2025

*snort*

Sir - have you made your annual prostate exam appointment? — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) October 24, 2025

Sir, I’m willing to bet you can’t name a single office in the east wing. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 23, 2025

In the history of fooling people, you are fooling people the least. — killmaven (@Killmaven) October 24, 2025

Oof. Tough crowd.

============================================================

Related:

We're PRETTY Sure Sam Stein Didn't Mean to Make the WH's Updated Major Events Timeline Funnier BUT He Did

Stella Parton (Dolly's Meaner, Uglier, Less-Talented Sister) Tries Picking a Fight With MAGA and LOL-WOW

Another DAMNING SCOOP: Scandals Just Keep Piling ON for Unhinged Virginia Democrat, Jay Jones (Thread)

Oh, Honey ... NO: Chelsea Clinton Jumps Into the 'BALLROOM' Debate and HOOBOY Was That Ever STUPID

Scott Jennings' Two-Word Response to Hunter Biden Claiming He's Not 'Good TV' Is Comedy GOLD (Watch)



============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!