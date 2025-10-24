Byron York Sees NY Times FINALLY Admitting Something About NY AG Letitia James...
Another DAMNING SCOOP: Scandals Just Keep Piling ON for Unhinged Virginia Democrat, Jay Jones (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on October 24, 2025
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

Well, well, well, it certainly does seem to be raining all sorts of crap on Virginia Democrat AG Candidate Jay Jones. Of course, this has all been by his own doing, which makes it even worse for the wannabe.

And Virginia Democrats are not doing well ... not even a little bit. Heck, they're so discombobulated that they've gone full authoritarian, calling an emergency session to gerrymander Virginia even though Virginians formed a nonpartisan committee on this very thing just five years ago. Dirty pool, especially when you realize that Jones's attorney is the Speaker of the House, which prohibits Jones from being criminally charged.

Not to mention, it yanks Winsome off the campaign trail, which makes us wonder how confident they really are in Abigail Spaberger.

So we imagine this new scoop is the last thing any of them wanted to see this week so you KNOW we gotta share it:

Classy.

'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over White House Renovations
Grateful Calvin
You guys remember the Summer of Love, right? It was anything but ... 

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

So where did the rest of the money go?

Glad you asked:

So ... Jay Jones' wife helped bail out a twice-convicted rapist. Dang, that's not good.

And her husband wants to be the top law dog in the state? Yikes.

It all reads.

Jones is the last person who should ever see the office of the Attorney General.

Unless he's answering for lying about his community service ... cough cough.

We knew Jones was soft on crime, but this is ridiculous.

Oh goodie. A predator. Hey, that lines up with Spanberger's campaign so we suppose this all reads when it comes to Virginia Democrats. 

