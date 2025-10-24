Another DAMNING SCOOP: Scandals Just Keep Piling ON for Unhinged Virginia Democrat, Jay Jones (Thread)

Well, well, well, it certainly does seem to be raining all sorts of crap on Virginia Democrat AG Candidate Jay Jones. Of course, this has all been by his own doing, which makes it even worse for the wannabe.

And Virginia Democrats are not doing well ... not even a little bit. Heck, they're so discombobulated that they've gone full authoritarian, calling an emergency session to gerrymander Virginia even though Virginians formed a nonpartisan committee on this very thing just five years ago. Dirty pool, especially when you realize that Jones's attorney is the Speaker of the House, which prohibits Jones from being criminally charged.

Not to mention, it yanks Winsome off the campaign trail, which makes us wonder how confident they really are in Abigail Spaberger.

So we imagine this new scoop is the last thing any of them wanted to see this week so you KNOW we gotta share it:

SCOOP @FreeBeacon: Mavis Jones, the wife of Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones (D.), donated to a bail fund that frees murderers, rapists, and other violent criminals from jail, and urged her followers to do the same. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/tglMsLc7oh — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 23, 2025

Classy.

"I just donated to the Minnesota freedom fund," Mavis Jones posted to X in May 2020, as Black Lives Matter rioters wreaked havoc in Minneapolis in the days following George Floyd’s death, and just months before marrying Jay Jones. — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 23, 2025

You guys remember the Summer of Love, right? It was anything but ...

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which former vice president Kamala Harris promoted two days later, raised more than $41 million in 2020, but the group only used a small fraction—$210,000—to bail rioters out of jail. pic.twitter.com/qxOoyv9h0R — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 23, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

So where did the rest of the money go?

Glad you asked:

The remaining funds helped post bail for violent criminals such as Christopher Boswell, a twice-convicted rapist who was freed from jail in 2020 pending kidnapping and sexual assault charges after the fund paid $350,000 for his release. pic.twitter.com/eXZGQmb7y7 — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 23, 2025

So ... Jay Jones' wife helped bail out a twice-convicted rapist. Dang, that's not good.

Mavis Jones’s donation is just the latest revelation as her husband faces questions over his commitment to law and order as he aims to become Virginia’s top cop. — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 23, 2025

And her husband wants to be the top law dog in the state? Yikes.

This month, texts surfaced showing him fantasizing about putting "two bullets to the head" of a GOP lawmaker and the death of that lawmaker’s children while musing about whether police officers would "stop shooting people" if "a few of them died." — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 23, 2025

It all reads.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund’s track record likely won’t help Jones’s case—or his polling numbers, which have taken a nosedive as the scandals have piled on. His considerable lead has evaporated with recent surveys showing he trails his Republican opponent, incumbent Jason Miyares. — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 23, 2025

Jones is the last person who should ever see the office of the Attorney General.

Unless he's answering for lying about his community service ... cough cough.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund helped release George Howard, a career criminal who was arrested by the Minneapolis Police Department after he allegedly shot 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz to death following a road rage incident. Roughly three weeks earlier, the fund bailed out… pic.twitter.com/VH8sQbUOsA — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 23, 2025

We knew Jones was soft on crime, but this is ridiculous.

It also freed Timothy Wayne Columbus, a 36-year-old man who allegedly penetrated an 8-year-old girl. pic.twitter.com/O8i77ibdbJ — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 23, 2025

Oh goodie. A predator. Hey, that lines up with Spanberger's campaign so we suppose this all reads when it comes to Virginia Democrats.

