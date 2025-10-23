DESPICABLE: Nick Freitas Going SCORCHED-EARTH on Jay Jones' Violent Texts Is a BEAUTIFUL...
Bro, Why So VIOLENT?! Hakeem Jeffries Threatens People Paying for the WH Ballroom and WOW, That Was DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on October 23, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats have a lot of problems these days. Most of all they have a real issue with violence and violent rhetoric. Heck, look no further than Jay Jones, the unhinged Democrat running for Attorney General in Virginia who texted openly about putting two bullets in a Republican's head, called his young children 'little fascists' and then wished for them to suffer and die in their mother's arms.

And now Hakeem Jeffries is threatening the people paying for the ball room?

Really?

You'd think he'd just be glad taxpayers aren't footing the bill.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

Kidding. We know he doesn't care if taxpayers get robbed ... it's sort of his party's bread and butter.

Watch this:

Held accountable for what? Investing in a ballroom? Really?

We're willing to bet not anytime soon.

How dare you?! MONSTERS!

Heh. And we imagine they'll be upset again tomorrow.

Ain't that the truth?

