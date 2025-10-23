Bro, Why So VIOLENT?! Hakeem Jeffries Threatens People Paying for the WH Ballroom and WOW, That Was DUMB

Democrats have a lot of problems these days. Most of all they have a real issue with violence and violent rhetoric. Heck, look no further than Jay Jones, the unhinged Democrat running for Attorney General in Virginia who texted openly about putting two bullets in a Republican's head, called his young children 'little fascists' and then wished for them to suffer and die in their mother's arms.

Advertisement

And now Hakeem Jeffries is threatening the people paying for the ball room?

Really?

You'd think he'd just be glad taxpayers aren't footing the bill.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

Kidding. We know he doesn't care if taxpayers get robbed ... it's sort of his party's bread and butter.

Watch this:

Hakeem Jeffries issues a “warning” to funders of the White House ballroom:



“These people are going to be held accountable, no matter how long it takes."



They continue to threaten revenge on one hand, while hyperventilating about Trump’s “revenge tour” on the other. pic.twitter.com/lt0iGOBL7s — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2025

Held accountable for what? Investing in a ballroom? Really?

Oh good., we’re doing accountability! When do we see the accountability for this? pic.twitter.com/EHK9pzpGWt — rooftop swears🌽🇺🇸 🦅🗽🔫🐉 (@iSware73) October 23, 2025

We're willing to bet not anytime soon.

"You've been charged with (check notes) funding an improvement to the White House." — Marielle Redclaw (@MarieleRedclaw) October 23, 2025

How dare you?! MONSTERS!

Theater Kids Are Crying Again pic.twitter.com/258EsZUXk1 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) October 23, 2025

Heh. And we imagine they'll be upset again tomorrow.

Thou shalt not have nice things.



- some Democrat, probably — JG (@LoudounResident) October 23, 2025

Ain't that the truth?

============================================================

Related:

DESPICABLE: Nick Freitas Going SCORCHED-EARTH on Jay Jones' Violent Texts Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

Take ALL the Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Obama DOWN for Sticking His Nose in California's Business

Senate Democrats Care SO MUCH About Federal Employees They Just BLOCKED Republicans From Paying Them

It's ALL a PLOT! There Are Some STUPID X Posts About WH Ballroom but This From MeidasTouch Takes the Cake

Now, THAT'S Shady AF: Latest BOMBSHELL in Jay Jones Reckless Driving Case Just Makes Him Look WORSE

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.