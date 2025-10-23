Take ALL the Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Obama DOWN for Sticking His Nose in California's Business

Bro, Why So VIOLENT?! Hakeem Jeffries Threatens People Paying for the WH Ballroom...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on October 23, 2025
meme

'Oh, good. Barack Obama is sticking his nose in our state business,' said no SANE Californian, ever. You know, we see a lot of Democrats pulling Barry into their campaigns (Mikie, Abi, Gavin with his Prop 50), but what's fascinating about all of that is ... nobody really seems to care.

It's not like he's moving the needle anymore.

Not like he used to.

Almost as if Americans have figured out he really was just a character created by the DNC; even an actor.

Speaking of acting, watch this:

Justine Bateman seems less than impressed with his efforts to influence Californians to support Gavin's power grab:

They are also not inclined to do what Barack wants, either.

Pretty much sums the whole mess up.

Accurate.

Sad, but expected. There is nobody more hungry for power than Barack Obama. We said what we said.

