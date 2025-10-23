Take ALL the Seats! Justine Bateman Shuts Obama DOWN for Sticking His Nose in California's Business

'Oh, good. Barack Obama is sticking his nose in our state business,' said no SANE Californian, ever. You know, we see a lot of Democrats pulling Barry into their campaigns (Mikie, Abi, Gavin with his Prop 50), but what's fascinating about all of that is ... nobody really seems to care.
It's not like he's moving the needle anymore.
Not like he used to.
Almost as if Americans have figured out he really was just a character created by the DNC; even an actor.
Speaking of acting, watch this:
We have just over two weeks to pass Prop 50. And when we do, it will send a message of hope across the country, that change is possible if we do the work.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 22, 2025
So, let’s get to it. https://t.co/EodmVsbE9o pic.twitter.com/GjeGo0SjSv
Justine Bateman seems less than impressed with his efforts to influence Californians to support Gavin's power grab:
Those of us who live in CA will decide.— Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) October 23, 2025
And we are not inclined to do anything that Newsom wants. https://t.co/4afC79t1S3
They are also not inclined to do what Barack wants, either.
Hey California!— David W. Livingston (@DaveInspectGuy) October 23, 2025
If this guy wants it, it’s probably not a good idea.
One treasonous loser giving advice to another treasonous loser— Mary McCarthy (@marymjupiter) October 23, 2025
Pretty much sums the whole mess up.
Arrogant ass.— Jack 0608 (@J67113J) October 23, 2025
Accurate.
It’s really sad that a former President is actively supporting a blatant effort by the governor of California to rig the re-districting of election districts in this state in order to effectively disenfranchise voters who don’t support the Democratic party. Unfortunately, many…— Rex Crum (@rexcrum) October 23, 2025
Recommended
Sad, but expected. There is nobody more hungry for power than Barack Obama. We said what we said.
