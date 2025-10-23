JD Vance's Response to Jen Psaki's Mean-Girl Gossip About Helping His Wife 'Escape' is PRICELESS (Watch)

Why are Democratic women so awful?

You know, we might as well ask why water is wet (although we imagine we have some smart-aleck reader whil will tell us why in the comments below, we love them for that).

We're not entirely sure why Jen Psaki thought it was smart to go after JD Vance via his wife, but here we are. And insinuating that she's somehow trapped by Vance? That's just ugly.

Vance responded:

🚨 REPORTER: Former WH press secretary Jen Psaki said your wife needs to be "saved" from you.



JD VANCE: 😂



REPORTER: How do you feel about that?



VANCE: It's disgraceful - but of course, the second lady can speak for herself. I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife. I at least… pic.twitter.com/msZMUZBVV9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2025

Post continues:

... I at least hope my wife feels the same about me! I'm very lucky to go on this journey with a very loving wife, to keep on serving the country together. And I'm honored to have Usha by my side on this trip in particular, but always. Perfect response from 48!

He's just so good at this.

Now they’re on to trying to sow seeds of dissent in Vance’s marriage.

Disgusting move from a communist Jen Psaki! — Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) October 23, 2025

They're probably already worried about losing in 2028 ...

Seriously, though. What is wrong with Psaki? Can you imagine if someone offered to save her husband from her? Wait, maybe she's projecting and she is holding her husband against his will.

Jen's husband, if Little Red Lying Hood is holding you hostage, blink twice.

