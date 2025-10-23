HOOBOY! Abigail Spanberger Campaign Caught Spilling ALL the Tea About Certain Inconvenient Funding -Watch

Well, well, well ... what do we have here? It seems like the Virginia Democratic ticket keeps face-planting over and over and over again. You'd think eventually some of this would resonate with their voters, who at this point look like Pavlov's Dogs, but dumber, because they're still voting for horrible people just because of a letter by their name.

This, though, should HOPEFULLY get their attention, considering how much progressives hate AIPAC.

Hey, we already knew Spanberger has zero morals or integrity and is willing to take money from the highest bidder (she did take tens of thousands from Communist China, after all), but we doubt her mouth-breathing voters understood just how bad it really is for the former CIA spook.

Check this out:

EXCLUSIVE from me for @townhallcom:



Spanberger Campaign Caught on Video—Staffer Confirms AIPAC Cash and No Hope for Changehttps://t.co/gu3SlyHGxN pic.twitter.com/HBY6cO80jn — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 23, 2025

Sidenote, yes, that IS our Amy Curtis ... breaking an exclusive story on Townhall.

She still rocks. WE'RE NOT CRYING, YOU ARE.

From Townhall:

But now things are going to get even worse for Spanberger. In an exclusive video shared with Townhall, we've learned a few new things about the Democrat who wants to run Old Dominion. The undercover video features Spanberger campaign organizer Fredrica-Maame Ama Deegbe, who makes some interesting admissions about Spanberger and her campaign.

Spill all that tea, girlfriend.

After admitting Spanberger took donations from AIPAC, Degee also noted the campaign is flush with cash. "She doesn't need any more money," Deegbe said. "It would be a crime, honestly, if they gave her more money." "No more money. No more money. She has enough," Deegbe added. Spanberger has undoubtedly won the campaign finance race. The Washington Post reported back in April that Spanberger had raised $6.7 million during the first three months of the year, double that of Earle-Sears.

Watch:

HOOBOY.

If only the media would treat Democrats as they treat Republicans and actually investigate this.

We're not holding our breath.

