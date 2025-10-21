Ted Cruz Shares Post of the Largest Democrat Protest Before Their No Kings Rally and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

The Democrats were super proud of their No Kings Rallies last weekend, bragging about the SEVEN MILLION people who came together to protest a king we do not have. Hey, if this makes them feel like they're accomplishing something, and the rest of us get to point and laugh at them, we say more power to them.

Besides, they haven't had a gathering that large in a long, long time.

Ted Cruz was good enough to share this post of the last time a bunch of Democrats protested in DC:

Aww, yes.

It's good to remind today's Democrats where they come from, don't you think?

Indeed.

Right here before your eyes. 👀

This is straight up RACIST pic.twitter.com/FwjpRtjLWE — TammySuee (@TammySueeB) October 21, 2025

Democrats are more than happy to mistreat people of color who don't vote as they're told. Heck, look at the way they've treated Winsome Sears in Virginia. And speaking of Democrats mistreating people, you can likely already guess how they reacted to Cruz's post:

Ted Cruz using No Kings as an excuse to show pictures of the KKK is the dog whistle of the day. How disgraceful. https://t.co/KX4RgHtfxa pic.twitter.com/0zgcoVust5 — Aly Sebastian Author (@intuitivealy) October 21, 2025

Ironically, we had the headline for this article before we even saw a single hate post from our pals on the Left. That's how freaking predictable they are.

Yes. Those people were also Democrats.

Ted, did you come in from stupid town? https://t.co/X4gTw4FQjg — Spooch (@gustave_charm) October 21, 2025

They're such simple, angry creatures.

This is not 'owning the libs,' it's just plain childish 🙄. You have lost all decorum. Get it together, Senator. Work to find solutions to end the shutdown. Negotiate. Compromise. Do your job. SMH https://t.co/PUTqCP1lrg — Jodi Medlar (@JodiMedlar) October 21, 2025

Blah blah blah blah blah.

those guys are your base bro keep quiet or they are gonna get mad https://t.co/wGAZeArMal — baileyeet (@baiIeyeet) October 21, 2025

Poor dears. They really are way too easy.

