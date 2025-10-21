VIP
Tucker Carlson Jumps ALL the Sharks Finding Something Even CRAZIER to Blame on...
MOCK-FEST: Hillary Clinton's Faux-OUTRAGE Over Trump's Ballroom Goes Even WORSE Than You'd...
Republicans Call Democrats' Bluff By Moving to Pay Federal Employees and Hakeem Jeffries...
COOKED! Bad news, Dems, Americans Are Onto You and Your Government Shutdown (DAMNING...
BOOM! VA Teens Take Matters Into Their Own Hands to Stop School Board...
ZERO Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Pats Himself on the Back for 'Shutting Down' Criticism...
Another Open Borders Nightmare: Repeat Illegal DUI Killer Takes Innocent NC Man's Life—Tha...
Leftist Media's Daily Tantrum: President Trump's East Wing Remodel Triggers Epic Hissy Fit
Virginia Students Protesting TPUSA With 'We Don't Tolerate Hate' Sign Asked How They...
Monarchy Malarkey: Scott Adams Says Trump Masterfully Reframed the Accusation That He's a...
Scott Jennings Reminds a 'Karen' America Is Not a Monarchy and 'No Kings'...
'No Kings' Stooge Wishes Donald Trump Hadn't Turned His Head in Butler
Dem Jamie Raskin Says 'No Kings' Rallies Were Totally Positive and Patriotic -...
Police Chief Who Told Criminals to 'Learn How to Behave' Placed on Administrative...

Ted Cruz Shares Post of the Largest Democrat Protest Before Their No Kings Rally and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on October 21, 2025
Sarah D.

The Democrats were super proud of their No Kings Rallies last weekend, bragging about the SEVEN MILLION people who came together to protest a king we do not have. Hey, if this makes them feel like they're accomplishing something, and the rest of us get to point and laugh at them, we say more power to them.

Besides, they haven't had a gathering that large in a long, long time.

Ted Cruz was good enough to share this post of the last time a bunch of Democrats protested in DC:

Aww, yes.

It's good to remind today's Democrats where they come from, don't you think?

Indeed.

Democrats are more than happy to mistreat people of color who don't vote as they're told. Heck, look at the way they've treated Winsome Sears in Virginia. And speaking of Democrats mistreating people, you can likely already guess how they reacted to Cruz's post:

Ironically, we had the headline for this article before we even saw a single hate post from our pals on the Left. That's how freaking predictable they are.

Yes. Those people were also Democrats.

They're such simple, angry creatures.

Blah blah blah blah blah.

Poor dears. They really are way too easy.

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

