BOOM! VA Teens Take Matters Into Their Own Hands to Stop School Board Trans-LUNACY in Loudoun County -Vid

What do Loudoun County, Virginia, teenagers do when their school board ignores their concerns about males in females' spaces and sports? Believe it or not, they don't just get on TikTok and complain about it.

Advertisement

Nope.

They take matters into their own hands and go to the polls, asking voters to support school board members who will restore girls-only and boys-only sports and spaces.

Pretty cool, eh?

Watch:

New: Virginia teens are greeting Loudoun County voters at the polls and asking them to vote for school board candidates who would restore girl only and boy only bathrooms and locker rooms in Loudoun County Public Schools.



Story: https://t.co/yXefPstcKK pic.twitter.com/BgOFzf2eMR — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 20, 2025

From WJLA:

For the past four years, LCPS has allowed students to use bathrooms and locker rooms at school based on their chosen gender identity and not biological sex. Several students have protested the policy in the past, but the school board hasn’t budged. Since the teens said the school board hasn’t listened to their concerns, these students want a new school board and they’re asking voters to help.

Wait, the school board doesn't care about the kids? Color us shocked.

“I've been sick of it for quite a while. I just can't put up with it anymore,” one teen told 7News. “It's not normal. It's not something we should be supporting.” A Loudoun County student told 7News that biological males have been allowed to use her locker room and bathrooms at school and that her brother has experienced a biological girl entering the boys’ bathroom when he was in elementary school. “Participating in lacrosse in high school, it's very challenging when I know that there is boys in the girls' locker rooms or even the bathrooms, which concerns me a lot, especially because there are girls that are changing, and knowing that there's a boy in there, concerns me that there are people not willing to do anything about this policy,” she said. “I have two younger brothers, and there's a situation that happened where a girl went in the boy's bathroom when he was going in the bathroom and she was watching, and he felt very uncomfortable.”

It's not normal.

Nope. Not even a little bit.

============================================================

Related:

Senate Democrats Admit They've Kept the Government Closed Because They're Scared of Their Wack-Job Base

Ted Cruz's PRECISE Legal Term to Describe Abigail Spanberger Protecting Biden's Open Border Is PERFECT

WOMP! Trump's Tariff Critics on the Left and in Never Trump Are in for a Big Ol' SAD When They See This

THIS Is How It's Done! JD Vance's Half-Brother 'Will NOT Be Intimidated' After Bullet Hits Church Window

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Morgan J. Freeman for BRAGGING About How Scared His 10-Year-Old Was to Protest

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!