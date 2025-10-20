THIS Is How It's Done! JD Vance's Half-Brother 'Will NOT Be Intimidated' After...
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Morgan J. Freeman for BRAGGING About How Scared His 10-Year-Old Was to Protest

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on October 20, 2025
Meme screenshot

Before we even get started, please note that this is not the Morgan Freeman that most Americans like watching on the silver screen. You know, the actor with THE best voice like EVER? Yeah. No. And thank goodness, because this Freeman is a trolling boil on the butt of humanity.

Hey, don't take our word for it, just look at the way he posts about his supposed 10-year-old daughter being 'afraid to march' at the No Kings rallies this past weekend.

Right.

Hey, we've read a lot of posts that sound like nothing more than a bunch of BS, but this one is impressively made-up. In the Venn Diagram of things that did and did not happen, this is safely in the did-not-happen circle.

But for Twitchy's sake, let's say it did.

And he's bragging that his little girl is so inundated with politics and garbage that she's afraid she'll get shot? REALLY? Mary Katharine Ham (deservedly) let Freeman have it.

Not to mention, no 10-year-old should be this distraught over politics. Let kids be kids.

This. This. This. ^

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

