Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Morgan J. Freeman for BRAGGING About How Scared His 10-Year-Old Was to Protest

Before we even get started, please note that this is not the Morgan Freeman that most Americans like watching on the silver screen. You know, the actor with THE best voice like EVER? Yeah. No. And thank goodness, because this Freeman is a trolling boil on the butt of humanity.

Hey, don't take our word for it, just look at the way he posts about his supposed 10-year-old daughter being 'afraid to march' at the No Kings rallies this past weekend.

My 10 year-old daughter asked:



"Dad, are we going to get shot if we go to the march?"



THIS is exactly what Donald Trump wants our innocent kids to fear.



We refuse to be scared.

WE WILL SEE YOU THERE!!!!! #NoKingsDayOct18th pic.twitter.com/S0oT4sUjE0 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 18, 2025

Right.

Hey, we've read a lot of posts that sound like nothing more than a bunch of BS, but this one is impressively made-up. In the Venn Diagram of things that did and did not happen, this is safely in the did-not-happen circle.

But for Twitchy's sake, let's say it did.

And he's bragging that his little girl is so inundated with politics and garbage that she's afraid she'll get shot? REALLY? Mary Katharine Ham (deservedly) let Freeman have it.

It’s not a mark of virtue to scare your kids as much as possible. It is the opposite. In cases where there’s risk, model strength & rational risk analysis. Where there is major risk, it’s your job to stand in the breach for them, not hang them out over the edge to prove a pt. https://t.co/K4XhUVKbvz — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 20, 2025

Not to mention, no 10-year-old should be this distraught over politics. Let kids be kids.

If your 10 year old is brainwashed to think she’s going to be shot for going to a protest, you have stolen your child’s innocence in the name of your political god and you should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/FRl0IjzmT8 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 18, 2025

This. This. This. ^

