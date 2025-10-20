Ron DeSantis Puts NY Post's Mamdani Cover Into Maddening Perspective for NYC
Sit DOWN: Senator Who's Voted 11 Times to Shut Down the Govt Tries...
CUE the Racist Leftist Meltdown: Trump Endorses Winsome Sears While WRECKING Abigail Spanb...
Trump's BRUTAL Dismissal of 'No Kings' Protests Will Make the Left Demand More...
David French Spirals Over 'No Kings' Rally Mockery, Beefs with 'Oilfield Rando', Defends...
Junker Stunned by No Counter-Protests to 'No Kings,' X Says Trump’s Win and...
White House Memes Trigger Aaron Rupar's Hilariously Entertaining Rage on X
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Tim Kaine Lies That Dems Would Not Demand a Republican to Leave a...
Buggin’ Out: Cringe LICE Agent Cosplayers Infest the U.S. Constitution at Seattle’s ‘No...
Enraging Bull: Actor Robert DeNiro Says Rural Americans Need the 'Truth' from MSNBC...
Harry Sisson’s Plea Over Trump’s AI Poop-Dropping Video Sparks Hilarious VP Response and...
Chicago Nutcase Speaker at 'No Kings Rally' Calls for ICE Agent Bloodbath: Leftist...
VIP
Wife Roasts Husband’s Hard Work Online: A Masterclass in Missing the Point

THIS! Tim Allen Reminds the Left What They SHOULD Be Protesting and Cue the SHRIEKING in 3 ... 2 ... 1

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on October 20, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Tim Allen took one look at the ridiculous No Kings rallies across the country and came to the same conclusion as 99% of the rest of us did... they weren't protesting much of anything meaningful. They were looking for an opportunity to whine, complain, and openly hate on anyone who dared to disagree with them. C'mon, America hasn't had a king in nearly 250 years; we didn't have one before, during, or after their rally.

Advertisement

Honestly, if we had a king, the mouth-breathers wouldn't have been able to have their cute little Communist Party-funded protest party in the first place.

But we suppose whatever makes old people in America feel important.

Ahem.

Allen took this a step further, however, and reminded Americans of the problems we should ALL be working on:

Whoa. Actually deal with problems? If our pals on the Left agree to this, they'd have to admit they don't really have any issues themselves, and we all know at the end of the day they only really care about themselves.

Otherwise, they'd vote Republican.

Allen's common sense resonated with people on the Right:

If only we could get Democrats focused on real problems instead of made-up microaggressions about abortion and LGBTQIA+... think of what we might be able to get done as a country.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Since Allen is talking common sense, we fully expect our pals on the Left to start attacking him at any moment.

============================================================

Related:

CUE the Racist Leftist Meltdown: Trump Endorses Winsome Sears While WRECKING Abigail Spanberger (Watch)

ELEVENTY BILLION PEOPLE! X Has HELLA FUN at the Left's Expense Mocking No Kings Rally Size With Pics

Hillary Faceplants Over Her Own RAGE Shrieking About Trump's Latest AI-Generated MASTERPIECE and WAAANH

#BOOMRoasted: Greg Gutfeld SCORES With Masterful, Hilarious, No Kings Rally George Conway SLAM and LOL

White Guy at JMU Football Game Yelling at Winsome Sears Reminds Us That VA Dems Are RACIST AF (Watch)

============================================================

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CIVIL RIGHTS DONALD TRUMP WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sit DOWN: Senator Who's Voted 11 Times to Shut Down the Govt Tries Coming at Republicans and YEAAAH, No
Sam J.
CUE the Racist Leftist Meltdown: Trump Endorses Winsome Sears While WRECKING Abigail Spanberger (Watch)
Sam J.
David French Spirals Over 'No Kings' Rally Mockery, Beefs with 'Oilfield Rando', Defends Attendance
justmindy
Trump's BRUTAL Dismissal of 'No Kings' Protests Will Make the Left Demand More 'No Kings' Protests
Doug P.
Junker Stunned by No Counter-Protests to 'No Kings,' X Says Trump’s Win and Full Lives Are the Real Reply
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement