THIS! Tim Allen Reminds the Left What They SHOULD Be Protesting and Cue the SHRIEKING in 3 ... 2 ... 1

Tim Allen took one look at the ridiculous No Kings rallies across the country and came to the same conclusion as 99% of the rest of us did... they weren't protesting much of anything meaningful. They were looking for an opportunity to whine, complain, and openly hate on anyone who dared to disagree with them. C'mon, America hasn't had a king in nearly 250 years; we didn't have one before, during, or after their rally.

Honestly, if we had a king, the mouth-breathers wouldn't have been able to have their cute little Communist Party-funded protest party in the first place.

But we suppose whatever makes old people in America feel important.

Ahem.

Allen took this a step further, however, and reminded Americans of the problems we should ALL be working on:

How about ALL of us protest together to help the problems right in front of us. pic.twitter.com/cm8J6fxQVW — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) October 20, 2025

Whoa. Actually deal with problems? If our pals on the Left agree to this, they'd have to admit they don't really have any issues themselves, and we all know at the end of the day they only really care about themselves.

Otherwise, they'd vote Republican.

Allen's common sense resonated with people on the Right:

THIS THIS THIS!

From little on, I’ve never understood this. Fix America first. https://t.co/lIhVUDMUJT — Allissa hodges (@hodges_allissa) October 20, 2025

The most common sense post I've seen in weeks. @ofctimallen https://t.co/5dOSXdAc7Z — Angie's Opinion (@beachbum042003) October 20, 2025

These are the Real problems, not fake ones https://t.co/TSAn5xgAkp — Donalee (@DLsunnysideup) October 20, 2025

If only we could get Democrats focused on real problems instead of made-up microaggressions about abortion and LGBTQIA+... think of what we might be able to get done as a country.

Since Allen is talking common sense, we fully expect our pals on the Left to start attacking him at any moment.

