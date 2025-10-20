CUE the Racist Leftist Meltdown: Trump Endorses Winsome Sears While WRECKING Abigail Spanberger (Watch)

The day after butt-nugget troll Ron Filipkowski claimed Trump wouldn't endorse Winsome Sears because he thinks she's a loser ... Trump did indeed endorse Sears.

We'd ask Ron if he ever gets anything right, but he has us blocked ...

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump calls on all Virginians to vote for WINSOME SEARS for governor, and New Jerseyans to vote JACK CIATTARELLI



"[Sears] is very good! She SHOULD win. Because the Democrat is a disaster...the Republican candidate is EXCELLENT."



"I watched [Abigail… pic.twitter.com/2od3ZrYtTk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 20, 2025

Post continues:

"I watched [Abigail Spanberger] in the debate. She couldn't answer the most basic question!" "Also, New Jersey...both of the Democrats will drive energy prices through the roof!" "Vote REPUBLICAN." Jay Jones must ALSO lose for Virginia AG. Vote Jason Miyares (R)! VOTE, VIRGINIA REPUBLICANS!

What he said.

And of course, since Trump endorsed Sears, Democrats got all sorts of fussy.

Then again, we're pretty sure they spend most of their time being fussy in general.

He couldn't pick Winsome Sears out of a lineup. — Ron Fine (@ronaldafine) October 20, 2025

What do you guys think Ron is saying here? Anyone?

The GOP can suck my ass. https://t.co/cenUaWVd5Y — Aleen D (@Aleen_D1220) October 20, 2025

Yeah, no thanks.

Well that won’t help in VA.. — ilsa bogart (@BogartIlsa) October 20, 2025

Narrator: Yes, it will.

As if he knows anything about them other than party affiliation 🤣🤣🤣 — Alysonchains55 (@alysonchains55) October 20, 2025

They really want to downplay this.

Gosh, wonder why.

Nope, we will not vote for Republicans for sure. — Rajnish2025 (@Rajnish19471947) October 20, 2025

Oh NOEZ, we've lost the Rajnish2025 vote.

Heh.

Yeah, we know it's a bot, but it cracked us up.

BREAKING: President Trump releases another episode of ‘Everyone I Like Should Win’, featuring bold predictions, selective memory, and zero humility.🙄 — Ex-Engineer (@Energy_Capital7) October 20, 2025

@grok When did Trump say this? I cannot find any other post saying Winsone Earl sears has received Trump endorsement? — Jared Silver🇺🇸 (@JaredPolitics3) October 20, 2025

Jared really does not want to believe it.

Say no to MAGA — drbigbeef (@drbigbeef) October 20, 2025

Yawn.

Winsome Sears has nothing positive to say about her home country of Jamaica and no kind words for Americans. They need to get rid of more people like Winsome Sears. She can’t shut her disrespectful mouth and hear the point of views of others. — Judy Head (@LydiaPhalen) October 20, 2025

You know this one is fun at parties.

Voting for the candidates who will stand up to the Federal tyrant. pic.twitter.com/mB3z20fT7e — Joe Carbone 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 🇨🇦 Penfella (@thejcarbone) October 20, 2025

Ok, the replies are dumb and getting dumber. We assure you, they do not get any better down the thread.

Let's hope this support from the president will continue to get the RED OUT in Virginia and New Jersey.

