Trump's BRUTAL Dismissal of 'No Kings' Protests Will Make the Left Demand More...
David French Spirals Over 'No Kings' Rally Mockery, Beefs with 'Oilfield Rando', Defends...
Junker Stunned by No Counter-Protests to 'No Kings,' X Says Trump’s Win and...
White House Memes Trigger Aaron Rupar's Hilariously Entertaining Rage on X
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Tim Kaine Lies That Dems Would Not Demand a Republican to Leave a...
Buggin’ Out: Cringe LICE Agent Cosplayers Infest the U.S. Constitution at Seattle’s ‘No...
Enraging Bull: Actor Robert DeNiro Says Rural Americans Need the 'Truth' from MSNBC...
Harry Sisson’s Plea Over Trump’s AI Poop-Dropping Video Sparks Hilarious VP Response and...
Chicago Nutcase Speaker at 'No Kings Rally' Calls for ICE Agent Bloodbath: Leftist...
VIP
Wife Roasts Husband’s Hard Work Online: A Masterclass in Missing the Point
White House Slaps Down 'No Kings' Whiners with a Savage 'Who Cares?'—Roasting the...
UCLA’s Race & Equity Clown Mocks Kirk’s Death, Rants on Bluesky: Leave Extended,...
Caught on Video: Chicago Teacher Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Death, Proves Public Schools Are...

CUE the Racist Leftist Meltdown: Trump Endorses Winsome Sears While WRECKING Abigail Spanberger (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on October 20, 2025
meme

The day after butt-nugget troll Ron Filipkowski claimed Trump wouldn't endorse Winsome Sears because he thinks she's a loser ... Trump did indeed endorse Sears.

We'd ask Ron if he ever gets anything right, but he has us blocked ... 

Advertisement

Post continues:

"I watched [Abigail Spanberger] in the debate. She couldn't answer the most basic question!"

"Also, New Jersey...both of the Democrats will drive energy prices through the roof!"

"Vote REPUBLICAN."

Jay Jones must ALSO lose for Virginia AG. Vote Jason Miyares (R)!

VOTE, VIRGINIA REPUBLICANS!

What he said.

And of course, since Trump endorsed Sears, Democrats got all sorts of fussy.

Then again, we're pretty sure they spend most of their time being fussy in general.

What do you guys think Ron is saying here? Anyone?

Yeah, no thanks.

Narrator: Yes, it will.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They really want to downplay this.

Gosh, wonder why.

Oh NOEZ, we've lost the Rajnish2025 vote. 

Heh.

Yeah, we know it's a bot, but it cracked us up.

Jared really does not want to believe it.

Yawn.

You know this one is fun at parties.

Advertisement

Ok, the replies are dumb and getting dumber. We assure you, they do not get any better down the thread.

Let's hope this support from the president will continue to get the RED OUT in Virginia and New Jersey.

============================================================

Related:

ELEVENTY BILLION PEOPLE! X Has HELLA FUN at the Left's Expense Mocking No Kings Rally Size With Pics

Hillary Faceplants Over Her Own RAGE Shrieking About Trump's Latest AI-Generated MASTERPIECE and WAAANH

#BOOMRoasted: Greg Gutfeld SCORES With Masterful, Hilarious, No Kings Rally George Conway SLAM and LOL

HAAAAA! No Kings Rally Was SO Organic They Literally Handed Out Instructions on HOW to Protest (Pic)

White Guy at JMU Football Game Yelling at Winsome Sears Reminds Us That VA Dems Are RACIST AF (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS JAY JONES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
David French Spirals Over 'No Kings' Rally Mockery, Beefs with 'Oilfield Rando', Defends Attendance
justmindy
Junker Stunned by No Counter-Protests to 'No Kings,' X Says Trump’s Win and Full Lives Are the Real Reply
justmindy
Trump's BRUTAL Dismissal of 'No Kings' Protests Will Make the Left Demand More 'No Kings' Protests
Doug P.
White House Memes Trigger Aaron Rupar's Hilariously Entertaining Rage on X
justmindy
Harry Sisson’s Plea Over Trump’s AI Poop-Dropping Video Sparks Hilarious VP Response and Meme Frenzy
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement