White Guy at JMU Game Yells at Winsome Sears, Tells Her to GO BACK TO HAITI (Watch) UPDATE; Found Him

So, they found him.

The white, liberal Dem at @JMUFootball game, shouting racist slurs at @WinsomeSears is Scott Pogorelc, of Centreville, VA



Go back to Haiti!” “Traitor!”



An engineer with Zera Associates, a @LockheedMartin subsidiary https://t.co/FQK2JMLFhz pic.twitter.com/EnPhiB39Hu — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 19, 2025

Ruh-roh.

Oh, and of course, he is a prolific Virginia Democrat:

Zeta Associates, a Lockheed Martin company, is a provider to the Intelligence @ Defense communities of communications signals collection & processing systems.



Scott Pogorelc is a prolific @vademocrats donor and awardee of @DeptofWar @usairforce contracts



He’s also a racist pic.twitter.com/upIgcnOgu5 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 19, 2025

Wonder what Lockheed thinks about his comments? Hrm.

Ever since that racist old white leftist woman in Northern Virginia held up a sign that said if Winsome Sears wouldn't allow men into girls' spaces and sports then she couldn't use the whites water fountain, we have been shocked to see that she was not just a singular incident and that in fact, even modern day Virginia Democrats have not changed their racist stripes.

Even a little bit.

And the fact they're so open with it, that they aren't even a teeny tiny bit worried about repercussions for what they say out loud, says so much about their party and ain't none of it any good.

For example, this clip was taken during a James Madison University football game yesterday. Now, we can't say for sure that this man is a Democrat, but we're pretty sure a Republican wouldn't call Sear a traitor.

Watch this:

White, racist, liberal Democrat at the @JMUFootball game appears to shout at @WinsomeSears:



“Go back to Haiti!” (Sears was born in Jamaica)



“Traitor!” pic.twitter.com/RRTjPd4MD1 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 19, 2025

FYI, Winsome is not Haitian; she's Jamaican.

Moronic racists can't even get their racist quips right.

Our favorite part of this clip is that his wife (whatever she might be), sitting next to him, seems to tell him to stop it. Clearly, though, he doesn't care because he didn't stop even though he knew he was being recorded.

That's how cocky the Left is in Virginia.

Bad look for JMU. Who is that guy? — Glen Sturtevant (@GlenSturtevant) October 19, 2025

Oh, we imagine once this gets out and makes the rounds, we'll find out.

Maybe he’s from Powhatan? @PowhatanDems come get your boy pic.twitter.com/UY06YFaDeU — Goat Fieri (@FieriGoat) October 19, 2025

Definitely could be.

Remind me where we have heard this before because I forget, but:



“Let your rage fuel you.



Let. Your. Rage. Fuel. You.” — One Man Mutiny Shooting Spitballs at the Moon (@putneyjk) October 19, 2025

Democrats have a LOT of rage.

And racism.

Clearly.

