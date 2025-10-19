White Guy at JMU Game Yells at Winsome Sears, Tells Her to GO BACK TO HAITI (Watch) UPDATE; Found Him

Republicans Call Democrats' Bluff By Moving to Pay Federal Employees and Hakeem Jeffries...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on October 19, 2025
Meme

--UPDATE--

So, they found him.

Ruh-roh.

Oh, and of course, he is a prolific Virginia Democrat:

Wonder what Lockheed thinks about his comments? Hrm.

--

Ever since that racist old white leftist woman in Northern Virginia held up a sign that said if Winsome Sears wouldn't allow men into girls' spaces and sports then she couldn't use the whites water fountain, we have been shocked to see that she was not just a singular incident and that in fact, even modern day Virginia Democrats have not changed their racist stripes.

Even a little bit.

And the fact they're so open with it, that they aren't even a teeny tiny bit worried about repercussions for what they say out loud, says so much about their party and ain't none of it any good.

For example, this clip was taken during a James Madison University football game yesterday. Now, we can't say for sure that this man is a Democrat, but we're pretty sure a Republican wouldn't call Sear a traitor.

Watch this:

FYI, Winsome is not Haitian; she's Jamaican.

Moronic racists can't even get their racist quips right.

Our favorite part of this clip is that his wife (whatever she might be), sitting next to him, seems to tell him to stop it. Clearly, though, he doesn't care because he didn't stop even though he knew he was being recorded.

That's how cocky the Left is in Virginia.

Oh, we imagine once this gets out and makes the rounds, we'll find out.

Definitely could be.

Democrats have a LOT of rage.

And racism.

Clearly.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

