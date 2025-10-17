Hakeem Jeffries Is VERY Upset With Karoline Leavitt for Pointing Out Who the...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Voicing Support for 'No Kings' Rallies Wins This Week's Zero Self-Awareness...
Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at...
JB Pritzker Names Officials Dems Will Prosecute for 'Authoritarian' Trump Prosecuting Poli...
Fairfax County Schools HIDES Behind DAMNING Burn-Book Style Post About Alleged Minor's Abo...
Unmasked: Democrat Graham Platner's Radical Reddit Revelations Shake Maine Senate Race
Fetterman 'Steaks' His Claim: A 'Prime' Time Push for 100% American Ranch-Raised Beef
Dem Jay Jones Deflects From His Text Scandal by Repeating Trump’s Name 40+...
Incitement Investigation? Don Lemon Calls for ‘Black and Brown People’ to Arm Themselves...
VIP
Occasionally-Cortez? The AOC at CNN’s Town Hall Was Not the AOC We’ve Seen...
Joe Scarborough: Wrong to Call ‘No Kings’ Rallies Anti-American Despite Years of Attacking...
Rep. Rosa DeLauro Posts Cringe ‘Dance’ Video
Ace Frehley Founding Member of Iconic Rock Band KISS Dies at 74
VIP
Taylor Swift’s Liberal Attachment to Whiteness Is Scarier Than If She Were MAGA

BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for Being TOO HONEST About Dem's Base

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on October 17, 2025
Twitchy

Nobody can make our pals on the Left as angry as President Donald J. Trump himself.

Except maybe Vice President JD Vance.

Or Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Hey, she was just being honest about who the Democrat's base is officially made up of in 2025; it's not her fault the Left couldn't accept who they are.

Advertisement

Watch:

She's right.

So?

Former Obama bro has the big mads:

Ooh, cursing.

How edgy.

And gosh, we remember when Dan's boss called Americans bitter clingers. We also remember him telling his supporters to bring a gun to a knifefight with the Right ... but you know, Leavitt being honest about who their base is in 2024 is so f**king dangerous.

Obama bro, please.

Shouldn't this guy be better at communications or something? Woof.

Well, that's no fun. Especially if that means Rupar can't run around pretending Leavitt is a big ol' meanie.

Recommended

Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at the Most INAPPROPRIATE Time (Pic)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's ok when they do it, or something.

Of course, he can't. He'll just cry about it. Sort of the same way Obama himself always did. And still does.

============================================================

Related:

Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at the Most INAPPROPRIATE Time (Pic)

DAMNING: Fairfax CTY Schools in CYA Mode, Posts Bizarre 'Burn Book' About Their Alleged Abortion Cover-Up

Look on Tim Kaine's FACE As Even Jake Tapper Asks Him About Calling on Jay Jones to Drop Out Is PRICELESS

BOOM! Jason Miyares Doubles DOWN Mocking VA Democrats' DISASTROUS Jay Jones Self-OWN and It's GLORIOUS

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM HAMAS REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at the Most INAPPROPRIATE Time (Pic)
Sam J.
Hakeem Jeffries Is VERY Upset With Karoline Leavitt for Pointing Out Who the Dems Prioritize
Doug P.
Fairfax County Schools HIDES Behind DAMNING Burn-Book Style Post About Alleged Minor's Abortion Cover-Up
Sam J.
Unmasked: Democrat Graham Platner's Radical Reddit Revelations Shake Maine Senate Race
justmindy
JB Pritzker Names Officials Dems Will Prosecute for 'Authoritarian' Trump Prosecuting Political Enemies
Doug P.
Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at the Most INAPPROPRIATE Time (Pic) Sam J.
Advertisement