BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for Being TOO HONEST About Dem's Base

Nobody can make our pals on the Left as angry as President Donald J. Trump himself.

Except maybe Vice President JD Vance.

Or Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Hey, she was just being honest about who the Democrat's base is officially made up of in 2025; it's not her fault the Left couldn't accept who they are.

Watch:

Leavitt: "The Democrat Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals." pic.twitter.com/IcJwhYYV5x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025

She's right.

So?

Former Obama bro has the big mads:

This s**t is so f**king dangerous and everyone on the Republican side just nods along https://t.co/xWqze9GVKg — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 16, 2025

Ooh, cursing.

How edgy.

And gosh, we remember when Dan's boss called Americans bitter clingers. We also remember him telling his supporters to bring a gun to a knifefight with the Right ... but you know, Leavitt being honest about who their base is in 2024 is so f**king dangerous.

Obama bro, please.

Shouldn't this guy be better at communications or something? Woof.

A little context would help. Here is a longer snippet of the same interview. It's still only a minute and some change. It's clear that the appeal is for the Democrat party to come back to reality. https://t.co/LWlgmg1oUV — Erik Surbaugh (@JamesFingHolden) October 16, 2025

Well, that's no fun. Especially if that means Rupar can't run around pretending Leavitt is a big ol' meanie.

It's ok when they do it, or something.

Prove she’s wrong. You can’t. — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) October 16, 2025

Of course, he can't. He'll just cry about it. Sort of the same way Obama himself always did. And still does.

