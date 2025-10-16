'What's the Definition of Insanity?' CNN Tries Another Subscription Service (Logo Suggesti...
Look on Tim Kaine's FACE As Even Jake Tapper Asks Him About Calling on Jay Jones to Drop Out Is PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

When Tim Kaine isn't voting to keep the government shut down, he's continuing to support Jay Jones even with his violent texts because he's known him for 25 years.

Or something like that.

The guy is about as dense as a bag of flour at the bottom of the ocean. That, or the reason Hillary Clinton chose him for her VP in 2016 is because he has zero integrity and is willing to the line for his party.

You can tell he was surprised that even Jake Tapper asked him about Jones.

To be completely honest, we are surprised as well.

Yeah, Tim. We know. You've said it over and over again.

That doesn't mean he's not an unhinged lunatic who would rather see his opponents and their children dead. HE LITERALLY SAID SO.

Alrighty then.

No idea who is advising Kaine to stick with this answer, but he's not doing himself or his party any favors which is more than fine with us.

============================================================

