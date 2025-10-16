Look on Tim Kaine's FACE As Even Jake Tapper Asks Him About Calling on Jay Jones to Drop Out Is PRICELESS

When Tim Kaine isn't voting to keep the government shut down, he's continuing to support Jay Jones even with his violent texts because he's known him for 25 years.

Advertisement

Or something like that.

The guy is about as dense as a bag of flour at the bottom of the ocean. That, or the reason Hillary Clinton chose him for her VP in 2016 is because he has zero integrity and is willing to the line for his party.

You can tell he was surprised that even Jake Tapper asked him about Jones.

To be completely honest, we are surprised as well.

Democrat Senator Tim Kaine triples down on his defense of Jay Jones.



TAPPER: You and no Virginia Democrat have called on Jones to drop out.



KAINE: “I’ve know Jay Jones for 25 years…” pic.twitter.com/3GqL6zpLlk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2025

Yeah, Tim. We know. You've said it over and over again.

That doesn't mean he's not an unhinged lunatic who would rather see his opponents and their children dead. HE LITERALLY SAID SO.

A quick Grok of Jay Jones tells us he is 36 years old.

Tim Kaine says he has known him for 25 years.



The next interview of Kaine should ask him when he first met Jay Jones(the math says Jones would have been 11). — Jeff Hard Author (@AuthorHard) October 16, 2025

Alrighty then.

Non sequitur. Definition:



TAPPER: You and no Virginia Democrat have called on Jones to drop out.



KAINE: “I’ve know Jay Jones for 25 years…” — Local Knowledge Problem (@MaxUtilitarian) October 16, 2025

No idea who is advising Kaine to stick with this answer, but he's not doing himself or his party any favors which is more than fine with us.

============================================================

Related:

BOOM! Jason Miyares Doubles DOWN Mocking VA Democrats' DISASTROUS Jay Jones Self-OWN and It's GLORIOUS

COOKED! Katie Porter Backpedals After Being Caught Verbally ATTACKING Staffer, Makes Things Worse (Watch)

WOOF! Obama Accidentally Reveals Virginia's Gubernatorial Race Is NOT Going Abigail Spanberger's Way

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own

Oh, Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with JD Vance and YEAH, NO (Ted Cruz Assist)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!