BOOM! Jason Miyares Doubles DOWN Mocking VA Democrats' DISASTROUS Jay Jones Self-OWN and It's GLORIOUS

As we gleefully reported to our readers earlier, the Virginia Democrats made a HUGE mistake by pushing Winsome Sears to call on the Young Republicans who were in the now infamous private chat to step down.

And Winsome did almost instantly, then asked when Abigail Spanberger plans to do the same with Jay Jones.

Yeah, it was glorious. Spectacular. We cover a lot of self-owns, and even without our obvious bias for Winsome, this was one of the most embarrassing — and perhaps campaign-ending — self-owns of all time.

Winsome did exactly what Abigail had been refusing to do.

Then Jason Miyares jumped into the fray:

Winsome did.

I did.



Your turn now, DPVA. What about Jay Jones? https://t.co/rXoe6Vijh5 — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) October 16, 2025

Incidentally, Miyares is likely feeling frosty as he debates Jay Jones this evening from 6-7:30 p.m.

Have we mentioned how entertaining that will likely be?

@vademocrats when are you going to call for @jonesjay to step down???? — Mary (@MarySCIL) October 16, 2025

They will never reciprocate. — Quantum Strange Quark (@MiniatureQuark) October 16, 2025

Of course, not. Because they care more about politics than people, and they always have.

Heck, Virginia Democrats proved this when they shut Virginia down in 2020 and took everyday, normal life from children for almost two years to appease the evil teachers' union.

Honestly, Jones' pushing for dead children fits right in with their platform. Just sayin'.

