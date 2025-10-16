Look on Tim Kaine's FACE As Even Jake Tapper Asks Him About Calling...
'What's the Definition of Insanity?' CNN Tries Another Subscription Service (Logo Suggesti...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
TSA Video Featuring DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Triggers Some Airport Officials Into Posting...
Kent Strang: “This Is the Schumer Shutdown — It’s Time to End Reckless...
COOKED! Katie Porter Backpedals After Being Caught Verbally ATTACKING Staffer, Makes Thing...
Julie Kelly Applauds Former Special Counsel Jack Smith for Going Public Recently (and...
WOOF! Obama Accidentally Reveals Virginia's Gubernatorial Race Is NOT Going Abigail Spanbe...
Bernie Sanders IMMEDIATELY Regretted Asking CNN Town Hall Guy About Gov't Shutdown Blame
YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a...
AOC’s Unhinged Rant: Slams GOP for ‘Toxic’ Boys While Dems Lose Young Men...
Steven Cheung Spills: Pentagon Press Corps Wilts Under Bullying, Ditches Badges in Patheti...
Loudoun Teens Slapped with $125K Roadblock: Judge Shields School Board's Woke Locker Room...
Toxic Spiel: AOC Hilariously Blames an Accounting Firm for a Chemical Dump That...

BOOM! Jason Miyares Doubles DOWN Mocking VA Democrats' DISASTROUS Jay Jones Self-OWN and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on October 16, 2025
Gif

As we gleefully reported to our readers earlier, the Virginia Democrats made a HUGE mistake by pushing Winsome Sears to call on the Young Republicans who were in the now infamous private chat to step down. 

Advertisement

And Winsome did almost instantly, then asked when Abigail Spanberger plans to do the same with Jay Jones.

Yeah, it was glorious. Spectacular. We cover a lot of self-owns, and even without our obvious bias for Winsome, this was one of the most embarrassing — and perhaps campaign-ending — self-owns of all time.

Winsome did exactly what Abigail had been refusing to do.

Then Jason Miyares jumped into the fray:

Incidentally, Miyares is likely feeling frosty as he debates Jay Jones this evening from 6-7:30 p.m.

Have we mentioned how entertaining that will likely be?

Of course, not. Because they care more about politics than people, and they always have.

Heck, Virginia Democrats proved this when they shut Virginia down in 2020 and took everyday, normal life from children for almost two years to appease the evil teachers' union.

Recommended

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own
Sam J.
Advertisement

Honestly, Jones' pushing for dead children fits right in with their platform. Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

COOKED! Katie Porter Backpedals After Being Caught Verbally ATTACKING Staffer, Makes Things Worse (Watch)

WOOF! Obama Accidentally Reveals Virginia's Gubernatorial Race Is NOT Going Abigail Spanberger's Way

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own

Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with JD Vance and YEAH, NO (Ted Cruz Assist)

BREAKING: Eric Swalwell Proves He Is OFFICIALLY the Dumbest Democrat Making THIS #ShumerShutdown Claim

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own
Sam J.
'What's the Definition of Insanity?' CNN Tries Another Subscription Service (Logo Suggestions Incoming!)
Doug P.
COOKED! Katie Porter Backpedals After Being Caught Verbally ATTACKING Staffer, Makes Things Worse (Watch)
Sam J.
Julie Kelly Applauds Former Special Counsel Jack Smith for Going Public Recently (and Here's Why)
Doug P.
Bernie Sanders IMMEDIATELY Regretted Asking CNN Town Hall Guy About Gov't Shutdown Blame
Doug P.
WOOF! Obama Accidentally Reveals Virginia's Gubernatorial Race Is NOT Going Abigail Spanberger's Way
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own Sam J.
Advertisement