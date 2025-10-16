COOKED! Katie Porter Backpedals After Being Caught Verbally ATTACKING Staffer, Makes Things Worse (Watch)

It has come to our attention that Katie Porter might NOT have the best temperament for elected office. We suppose when we all heard the story about her dumping a pot of boiling mashed potatoes on her husband's head, that should have been a MAJOR red flag ...

She's a Democrat, and as we've all learned, they get a pass for almost anything.

Then again, maybe this last outburst, when she swore at her staff for being in the shot, might have actually hurt her because she's now saying she 'could have handled it better.'

Ya' think?

Watch this:

"I could have handled things better."



EXCLUSIVE: Frontrunner for California governor @katieporteroc sat down with Inside California Politics host @NikkiLaurenzo for her first interview since a now-viral video called into question the former congresswoman's temperament. pic.twitter.com/g31b3jlDD8 — Inside California Politics (@CaliforniaICP) October 14, 2025

Yeah, she's done.

Cooked.

Finito.

Even Democrats have to know she is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, right? RIGHT?! Surely they wouldn't excuse her verbally abusing her staff ...

Then again, 93% of Democrats in Virginia are ok with Jay Jones fantasizing about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for dead children, so anything is possible with this group.

We certainly hope so.

She’s very proud of herself for finishing the interview that she said was over. — Patricia Webster (@KyppyDoodle) October 15, 2025

Handled things better? Like how she treated her husband? pic.twitter.com/JcPwdoJCde — ScrollofTruth (@ScrollofTruthIF) October 15, 2025

Yeah.

Ouch.

Literally.

Cali flag if Porter wins, Mad Cow replacing the bear. pic.twitter.com/EcJrUtTDCa — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) October 15, 2025

And fin.

