WOOF! Obama Accidentally Reveals Virginia's Gubernatorial Race Is NOT Going Abigail Spanberger's Way

First, Abigail Spaberger brought in the Clintons to help her fundraise (which made most of Virginia laugh), and now, Barack Obama has thrown his support behind the entitled white woman running to stop the first black female governor of Virginia.

There has to be some irony here, yes?

Not to mention, a confident campaign isn't bringing in people like Hillary and Barack.

Who's next? Kamala?

Ha.

Watch:

I'm honored to have the endorsement of President @BarackObama.



He knows how high the stakes are on November 4th — and he knows that every vote counts. pic.twitter.com/NEywPVLD8k — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) October 16, 2025

Honestly, we should thank Barry for this; if there were any Republicans on the fence or considering staying home, this just motivated all of them to vote for Winsome.

So ... thanks?

Barack Obama isn’t a symbol of progress… he’s a betrayal to Black communities worldwide.



Under his leadership, family strength collapsed, deviance exploded, and dependence deepened.



He didn’t liberate his people.. he sold them out to global elitists who profit from their pain.… — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) October 16, 2025

He also endorsed Joe Biden. We all saw how bad that turned out. pic.twitter.com/BIs8WLX3v3 — Just a Bama Gal 🇺🇸🍊🐕🧜‍♀️ (@derrickstheman) October 16, 2025

Oof.

Black man tells Black people they need to vote for the white candidate instead of the Black candidate.



100% on brand for the democrat party. — Occams Razor (@TeamZissou) October 16, 2025

It's almost as if Democrats lie about everything they claim they believe in and support. You'd think someone like Obama, who took our country backwards to a time of racial division, would support the black woman running, regardless of party.

We'd be shocked if we didn't already know this guy was full of crap.

Internal polls must look really bad. 😂🤣😂 — Swamp Fyxe 🦊 (@DC_SwampFyxe) October 16, 2025

Barack also endorsed Terry McAuliffe, and we all know how that worked out.

Speaking of endorsements, why haven’t you pulled yours of Jay Jones. — The_Moderate_Virginian (@TheModerateVA) October 16, 2025

Because like Barack, she only cares about political power, not the people they claim they want to serve.

