VIP
TSA Video Featuring DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Triggers Some Airport Officials Into Posting...
Kent Strang: “This Is the Schumer Shutdown — It’s Time to End Reckless...
COOKED! Katie Porter Backpedals After Being Caught Verbally ATTACKING Staffer, Makes Thing...
Julie Kelly Applauds Former Special Counsel Jack Smith for Going Public Recently (and...
Bernie Sanders IMMEDIATELY Regretted Asking CNN Town Hall Guy About Gov't Shutdown Blame
YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a...
AOC’s Unhinged Rant: Slams GOP for ‘Toxic’ Boys While Dems Lose Young Men...
Steven Cheung Spills: Pentagon Press Corps Wilts Under Bullying, Ditches Badges in Patheti...
Loudoun Teens Slapped with $125K Roadblock: Judge Shields School Board's Woke Locker Room...
Toxic Spiel: AOC Hilariously Blames an Accounting Firm for a Chemical Dump That...
The Better Man: John Fetterman Explains Why He Refuses to Call Trump and...
Socialist Spectacle: Bernie Sanders Erupts in Wild Rant After AOC Is Asked About...
NBC News Layoffs Prompts Reminder of Bias and Malpractice
VIP
State of Emergency: Los Angeles Bailing Out Illegal Aliens Who Can’t Pay Their...

WOOF! Obama Accidentally Reveals Virginia's Gubernatorial Race Is NOT Going Abigail Spanberger's Way

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

First, Abigail Spaberger brought in the Clintons to help her fundraise (which made most of Virginia laugh), and now, Barack Obama has thrown his support behind the entitled white woman running to stop the first black female governor of Virginia.

Advertisement

There has to be some irony here, yes?

Not to mention, a confident campaign isn't bringing in people like Hillary and Barack.

Who's next? Kamala?

Ha.

Watch:

Honestly, we should thank Barry for this; if there were any Republicans on the fence or considering staying home, this just motivated all of them to vote for Winsome.

So ... thanks?

Oof.

It's almost as if Democrats lie about everything they claim they believe in and support. You'd think someone like Obama, who took our country backwards to a time of racial division, would support the black woman running, regardless of party. 

Recommended

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own
Sam J.
Advertisement

We'd be shocked if we didn't already know this guy was full of crap.

Barack also endorsed Terry McAuliffe, and we all know how that worked out.

Because like Barack, she only cares about political power, not the people they claim they want to serve.

============================================================

Related:

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own

Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with JD Vance and YEAH, NO (Ted Cruz Assist)

BREAKING: Eric Swalwell Proves He Is OFFICIALLY the Dumbest Democrat Making THIS #ShumerShutdown Claim

YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among the Young (Thread)

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own
Sam J.
Julie Kelly Applauds Former Special Counsel Jack Smith for Going Public Recently (and Here's Why)
Doug P.
COOKED! Katie Porter Backpedals After Being Caught Verbally ATTACKING Staffer, Makes Things Worse (Watch)
Sam J.
Bernie Sanders IMMEDIATELY Regretted Asking CNN Town Hall Guy About Gov't Shutdown Blame
Doug P.
Steven Cheung Spills: Pentagon Press Corps Wilts Under Bullying, Ditches Badges in Pathetic Protest
justmindy
Loudoun Teens Slapped with $125K Roadblock: Judge Shields School Board's Woke Locker Room Lunacy
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own Sam J.
Advertisement