YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among...
Liberal Media Forced to Sing Trump's Praises
Dan Bongino Pulls ZERO Punches DROPPING The NYT for Claiming Trump's DOJ Doesn't...
RUH-ROH RABBY! Stephen Miller Drops in on Abigail Spanberger to 'Chat' About Her...
Biden Learning the HARD WAY That X Is Not ABOUT to Let Him...
HOOBOY! Better Buckle UP, Jay Jones, Because Things Look Like They're About to...
VIP
Barack Obama Sucks Now More Than Ever (Watch)
Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen...
GRRL, BYE! Kamala Harris Pats Herself on the Back in LAUGHABLE Ceasefire Statement...
Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak...
Cathy Young and The Bulwark's Bitter Spin: Twisting a Peace Deal Biden and...
Law School’s ‘Generous’ Scholarships Magically Match Trump’s $50K Federal Loan Cap
Heckle Spectacle: Theatre Major Zohran Mamdani’s Cringey Rally Plagued With Production Pro...
John Oliver Slams, Roasts and Owns Bari Weiss on 'Last Week Tonight'

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

We have seen plenty of people take Abigail Spanberger apart after her abysmal, embarrassing, catastrophically bad debate performance last week against Winsome Spanberger but man oh MAN, Greg Gutfeld just ripped her apart.

Advertisement

And what makes it even more painful for the mother of three who refuses to call on her running mate who wished for dead children to drop out is that Gutfeld is FUNNY AF. But we're pretty sure Abi won't be laughing when she sees this.

Watch:

Yes, Abi was a lot like Biden in her debate. The weird gobbledygook answers, the haughtiness, but most importantly, the BRAIN FREEZE, where she stood for something like 30 seconds saying nothing while Winsome tried desperately to get her to engage. Not only did she freeze, but she smirked.

Honestly, even if we weren't totally biased (hey, we are, we own it), we would say Abig delivered the worst debate performance, maybe ever.

Hey, she did her pal Joe a favor because, until that night, he had the honor of having the worst debate ever.

A+ for the scary movie reference as we get closer to Halloween.

And it's oddly accurate.

Heh.

Recommended

YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among the Young (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

THAT is no easy feat.

Not to mention a really really really bad debater.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

Dan Bongino Pulls ZERO Punches DROPPING The NYT for Claiming Trump's DOJ Doesn't Like Each Other

RUH-ROH RABBY! Stephen Miller Drops in on Abigail Spanberger to 'Chat' About Her VIOLENT Running Mate

Biden Learning the HARD WAY That X Is Not ABOUT to Let Him Take Credit for Trump's Ceasefire Is PRICELESS

HOOBOY! Better Buckle UP, Jay Jones, Because Things Look Like They're About to Get MUCH WORSE ... for You

Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen Miller Says 'Hello'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY GREG GUTFELD WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among the Young (Thread)
Sam J.
Biden Learning the HARD WAY That X Is Not ABOUT to Let Him Take Credit for Trump's Ceasefire Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Dan Bongino Pulls ZERO Punches DROPPING The NYT for Claiming Trump's DOJ Doesn't Like Each Other
Sam J.
RUH-ROH RABBY! Stephen Miller Drops in on Abigail Spanberger to 'Chat' About Her VIOLENT Running Mate
Sam J.
HOOBOY! Better Buckle UP, Jay Jones, Because Things Look Like They're About to Get MUCH WORSE ... for You
Sam J.
Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen Miller Says 'Hello'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among the Young (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement