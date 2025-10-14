'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)

We have seen plenty of people take Abigail Spanberger apart after her abysmal, embarrassing, catastrophically bad debate performance last week against Winsome Spanberger but man oh MAN, Greg Gutfeld just ripped her apart.

And what makes it even more painful for the mother of three who refuses to call on her running mate who wished for dead children to drop out is that Gutfeld is FUNNY AF. But we're pretty sure Abi won't be laughing when she sees this.

Watch:

WOW: Greg Gutfeld and his crew just nuked Abigail Spanberger. pic.twitter.com/1Sw5CFlgyw — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 14, 2025

Yes, Abi was a lot like Biden in her debate. The weird gobbledygook answers, the haughtiness, but most importantly, the BRAIN FREEZE, where she stood for something like 30 seconds saying nothing while Winsome tried desperately to get her to engage. Not only did she freeze, but she smirked.

Honestly, even if we weren't totally biased (hey, we are, we own it), we would say Abig delivered the worst debate performance, maybe ever.

Hey, she did her pal Joe a favor because, until that night, he had the honor of having the worst debate ever.

Her name might as well be Annabelle with that evil glare she kept Conjuring up. pic.twitter.com/gl5fzAPkJu — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) October 14, 2025

A+ for the scary movie reference as we get closer to Halloween.

And it's oddly accurate.

Heh.

THAT is no easy feat.

Spanberger will allow men in girls' locker rooms in schools and Rec centers. She also opposes oil and gas use in Virginia and wants mandated electric vehicles for Virginians. She is insane. — VirginiaCottage (@CottageVirginia) October 14, 2025

Not to mention a really really really bad debater.

Just sayin'.

