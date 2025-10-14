HOOBOY! Better Buckle UP, Jay Jones, Because Things Look Like They're About to Get MUCH WORSE ... for You

Many people have been wondering how Jay Jones could have texted so much threatening rhetoric about a fellow elected official without any consequence. If everyday citizens texted the things he did about an elected official, if we fantasized about shooting a Delegate, wished for his kids to suffer and die in their mother's arms, and then bragged that we'd piss on their graves, we'd be in big trouble.

Because, you know, that's DANGEROUS.

That's crazy, violent, and something someone completely unhinged would text.

And he wants to be Virginia's Attorney General.

Hopefully, some of this will resonate with the voters; oh, and there's this little nugget as well:

This is the second bar complaint filed against Jay Jones.

From National Review:

The nonpartisan Center to Advance Security in America (CASA) has filed a second bar complaint against Virginia Democrats’ 2025 attorney general nominee Jay Jones over the texting scandal revealed earlier this month by National Review — this time, in Washington, D.C., where he briefly served as an assistant attorney general years before returning to private practice and then Virginia politics. After filing a complaint with the Virginia State Bar last week, CASA is now requesting that the Office of Disciplinary Counsel on D.C.’s Board on Professional Responsibility “immediately investigate and revoke Jones’ law license to protect District residents and all Americans,” according to a copy of the October 14 complaint authored by CASA director James Fitzpatrick and first shared with National Review. “If expressing a desire to see your political opponent and his children murdered isn’t cause enough to lose one’s law license in D.C, what is?” If Jones were a Republican, he would have already been forced to withdraw and the mainstream media would be trying to tie him to Trump and any other Republican who refused to condemn his comments and disavow him.

But, since he's a Democrat, none of that has happened to him.

We can only hope the complaints will make a difference.

