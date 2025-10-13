Timing of Bill Kristol's Tone-Deaf Never Trump Ad Could NOT Have Been Worse and LOL, WE Are Here For It

Just when you thought the Never Trump circus had packed up its sad little tents and slunk off into the sunset—poof!—here comes Bill Kristol, the grand poobah of pearl-clutching conservatism, dropping a fresh turd of an 'ad' (we use the term loosely) that's so perfectly timed, it's like he consulted someone dumber than him for maximum self-sabotage. We're talking about that viral call-to-arms he tweeted out on October 13, hyping a "peaceful protest" against the "authoritarian disease" of Donald J. Trump on October 18.

Because nothing says 'winning hearts and minds' like organizing a frog-costume flash mob right as America's humming along like a well-oiled MAGA machine.

Add to that Trump's triumph with the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, and the timing of this ridiculous ad could not have been WORSE.

A notice from ⁦@OfTheBraveUSA⁩.



Will run in newspapers across the nation. pic.twitter.com/i9evNdUFLO — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 13, 2025

You'd think with all the time Bill has spent on useless cruises, at some point, he would have learned how to read a room.

But alas, here we are.

You can't see how bad your timing is.

The optics suck for you...



On top of that, your meme is filled with lies and false statements.

More bad optics. — mke394 (@mke394) October 13, 2025

We imagine it's been fairly lucrative to be a so-called Republican who gave up his party because TRUMP BAD. Democrats love a Republican who has zero self-respect and flimsy principles, who is willing to attack the party he once destroyed. Bill is perfect.

Well, he was until Democrats started sinking further and further into the toilet bowl of disapproval.

You've become such a sad loser. It's honestly hard to watch. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) October 13, 2025

It was, at first.

Now, we expect it.

