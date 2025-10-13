The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
Gavin Newsom Steps on a Rake While Attempting to Mock Trump on This...
Tom Homan Spells Out What Would Be Happening Now If Harris Won (and...
Oh No He Did NOT! (Yes He DID) Ted Cruz Says What We've...
'STFU': Emmanuel Macron and Other Useless Politicians Now Want Credit for Israel/Hamas Cea...
VIP
It Doesn't Happen Often, but X Surprised Me This Morning After Jerusalem Post...
Sucks to be THIS Guy: Lefty Journo Is SUPER-BUMMED His Terrorist Hamas Friends...
'How Pathetic'! Miranda Devine Torches Antony Blinken's Attempt to Credit Team Biden for...
Jobless Trudeau Swaps Parliament for Katy Perry’s Yacht: Smooching a Pop Star to...
'Thank You, TRUMP!' All 20 Remaining Living Hostages in Gaza Freed From Hamas...
Comstock's TDS-Fueled Airport Meltdown: Blames Trump While Schumer's Dems Tank the Vote
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senator Lindsey Graham Gets Tough Against Kristen Welker on Trump DOJ and We’re...
Dem Mark Kelly Says Kamala Harris Is an ‘Incredibly Strong’ Presidential Candidate for...

'Holy S**T. This Is Disgusting': NBC News' Ceasefire Coverage Is Even WORSE Than We Imagined (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on October 13, 2025
ImgFlip

It didn't take long for the mainstream media to remind us all who they really are and what they really believe. It's as if they've all forgotten WHY there has been conflict between Israel and Hamas for the past two years.

Advertisement

Somehow along the way, the terrorists became the victims.

At least that's what media dolts seem to think.

Watch THIS:

Post continues:

... I remember distinctly a UN official already describing Gaza as a graveyard for Palestinian children and here we are two years later, nearly 20,000 children dead and much needed aid. They have nothing to go back to, but they have their land. And for Palestinians, boy, that is what they have fought for — for — for decades. I myself right now am outside Ofer prison. This is the largest prison in the West Bank.”

“As part of this hostages for prisoners exchange, we will see 2000 Palestinians released from prison. Who are they? Let's start with right here, 250 security prisoners, convicted murderers serving multiple life sentences. Some of them will be sent to Gaza. Some of them will be deported to third countries. Some of them will go to East Jerusalem. But about 100 or so will be boarding buses shortly and will be sent into the West Bank, and you'll be able to see them right behind me.”

“Now, we've seen family members of those hostages trickle in to the city of Bethania, which is where I am, and they don't know how long it's going to take in the past. It's taken in some cases, hours. And they were released in the middle of the night. In some cases it's happened quite quickly. So it might be a very long day here.”

“But over to Gaza, 1,700 Palestinians detained in Gaza will be released. They are in some cases minors, doctors, nurses, journalists who have never been charged. It's really important for people to remember that they've been held under what's called administrative detention. It's a controversial practice that allows Israel to detain people for an indefinite period of time without charging them. These people do not know why they have been detained and so, in the eyes of many Palestinians, you ask them, they consider those people held without charge also as hostages. And Palestinian officials will tell you that they believe Israel has been arresting them, arresting as many as they can to gather to amass as many bargaining chips as possible for these negotiations.”

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

NBC is horrible.

Color us NOT shocked.

Seriously.

============================================================

Related:

Oh No He Did NOT! (Yes He DID) Ted Cruz Says What We've ALL Been Thinking About Abigail Spanberger & LOL

It Doesn't Happen Often, but X Surprised Me This Morning After Jerusalem Post Called Trump a Peacemaker

Sucks to be THIS Guy: Lefty Journo Is SUPER-BUMMED His Terrorist Hamas Friends Lost the War They Started

'Thank You, TRUMP!' All 20 Remaining Living Hostages in Gaza Freed From Hamas Captivity After 738 Days

Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT

============================================================

Tags:

GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Oh No He Did NOT! (Yes He DID) Ted Cruz Says What We've ALL Been Thinking About Abigail Spanberger & LOL
Sam J.
Tom Homan Spells Out What Would Be Happening Now If Harris Won (and Explains Why Dems Are Having Fits)
Doug P.
'STFU': Emmanuel Macron and Other Useless Politicians Now Want Credit for Israel/Hamas Ceasefire
Gordon K
'How Pathetic'! Miranda Devine Torches Antony Blinken's Attempt to Credit Team Biden for the Peace Deal
Doug P.
Sucks to be THIS Guy: Lefty Journo Is SUPER-BUMMED His Terrorist Hamas Friends Lost the War They Started
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement