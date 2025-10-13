'STFU': Emmanuel Macron and Other Useless Politicians Now Want Credit for Israel/Hamas Cea...
Oh No He Did NOT! (Yes He DID) Ted Cruz Says What We've ALL Been Thinking About Abigail Spanberger & LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Admit it. Every time you see — or especially hear — Abigail Spanber babble to avoid answering a question, you think of one person, and one person only.

No, no, not Hillary (although there are definitely some similarities between these two unbearable women), there's one other. Someone so good at word salad that she's basically known for it. She's also known for wearing pantsuits that do her no favors.

Think hard.

Oh heck, Ted Cruz nailed it.

He is only saying what we've all been thinking. Heh.

It's sort of like when someone says something that's such BS that you respond with, 'A bull would walk past this and say WOW, that's an impressive amount of BS.' In Kamala's case, it would be her walking past Spanberger and saying, 'Damn, that's a lot of word salad.'

We're not entirely sure when Democratic women decided they had to be unbearable to get elected ... maybe it was way back when Hillary decided it was her turn to be president, and the country disagreed.

Whatever happened, it's not good.

For Democrats.

Ouch indeed, but so deserved.

