Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT

If you watched last night's first (and only debate, since Abigail is a big chicken) Gubernatorial Debate between Winsome Sears and Abigail Spanberger, like us, you witnessed one of the biggest takedowns we've seen since Youngkin embarrassed McAuliffe. Sears was on fire, personable, assertive, and honestly seemed like she was having a good time. Spanberger, on the other hand, seemed angry, nervous, and defensive, and looked like she wanted to be anywhere other than that stage.

Unless you're a brain-dead, radical, progressive Democrat, it's obvious Winsome won. Handily. Heck, even The Hill said she dominated.

That being said, there are plenty of brain-dead, radical, progressive Democrats either trying to insist Abi won OR making excuses for why she lost. We thought it would be fun to share some of the posts we're seeing this morning because we're petty that way.

You know we HAD to start with the Virginia Democrats, who think they can convince X that Abi won.

No, really.

.@winwithwinsome lost tonight’s debate.



Sears' record of extreme views and history of backing Trump’s harmful policies were put on full display and Sears couldn’t face them.



Virginia, now is the time to get out and vote to ensure Sears gets nowhere near the Governor’s… pic.twitter.com/lhR1AK8MBb — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) October 10, 2025

Yes, there is more to this post, and no, we're not going to torment you with it. We promise, it doesn't get any better. They are very anxious to get Democrats out to vote for Abi before others who missed the debate see a replay.

Heh.

Far be it from me to speak for anyone, but calling Congresswoman Spanberger "Abigail" over and over again while she is referred to as Lt Governor Earle-Sears just seems incredibly disrespectful. — Matt Royer (@royermattw) October 9, 2025

Almost as disrespectful as fantasizing about putting two bullets in a Republican's head and wishing for his children to die in their mother's arms. Totally.

VA Senate Majority Leader @ssurovell: "Winsome Sears' bizarre behavior in last night's debate was impossible to stomach and made the debate virtually impossible to watch - Make sure you vote early and vote for @SpanbergerForVA" https://t.co/mr5nZaIR5N pic.twitter.com/mteRdT8V1d — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) October 10, 2025

This guy's timeline is a treasure-trove of denial and heartbreak, heh.

"To the extent that any of my maga reply guys here are real people yall are gonna be saying the same thing in a few weeks when Trump dunks on her after she loses, have fun with that" - @Fritschner https://t.co/jdmFgrmRUN pic.twitter.com/swLbTce2EO — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) October 10, 2025

This one is our fave from him, though:

Anyway, despite the awful right-wing moderators, etc., Spanberger clearly won tonight's debate...no mistakes, no gaffes, knew what she was talking about, and a much more even temperament than Earle-Sears, who just shouted the entire hour. https://t.co/3mcnTqYDY6 pic.twitter.com/JzUd1tRauk — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) October 10, 2025

Aww, he seems bitter and mad.

Speaking of bitter and mad, these posts became public right before the debate via Libs of TikTok:

SCOOP: I received these from a member of @winwithwinsome’s team.



These are just a small sample of the HUNDREDS of such racist, vile, disgusting messages sent to Winsome Sears from @SpanbergerForVA’s fans.



The Democratic Party is insanely racist and unhinged. pic.twitter.com/k3bdBXa7sZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 9, 2025

They keep on showing us who they are.

Honestly, we did not expect this debate to go as poorly for Abigail as it did. We assumed the moderators would babysit her (we're pretty sure she assumed the same), and when they didn't, she collapsed. The bizarre silences, the angry hair-flips, the scowls - we'd love to play poker with Abigail Spanberger. Just sayin'.

