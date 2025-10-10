Transphobia? SURE. VA School Board Member Offered Support to Trans Sex Offender Using...
Hakeem Jeffries Vows Dems Will Weaponize the DOJ (Again) As Payback for Trump...
Wajahat Ali's Peace-Pooping Party: Trump’s Ceasefire Triumph Ruins His Anti-Israel Rage-Fe...
James Woods Burns Greedy Gavin Newsom for Crying Over Federal Fire Relief Funds
Dem Deflection: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Answer Boys in Girls’ Restrooms Question -...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
DeSantis and Uthmeier Deliver Swift Justice: Child Killer Caught in Florida, Sent Back...
CNN's Kasie Hunt Says US Homeowners Can ALL Relate to Letitia James (Guess...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Press Office Counters White House Post With Pastor Being Hit by...
Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Deba...
White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Talks About RFK’s ‘Strange Kind of Obsession’ With Autism
Florida Law Would Ban Sharia Law Enforcement in the State
Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are...

Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on October 10, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

If you watched last night's first (and only debate, since Abigail is a big chicken) Gubernatorial Debate between Winsome Sears and Abigail Spanberger, like us, you witnessed one of the biggest takedowns we've seen since Youngkin embarrassed McAuliffe. Sears was on fire, personable, assertive, and honestly seemed like she was having a good time. Spanberger, on the other hand, seemed angry, nervous, and defensive, and looked like she wanted to be anywhere other than that stage.

Advertisement

Unless you're a brain-dead, radical, progressive Democrat, it's obvious Winsome won. Handily. Heck, even The Hill said she dominated.

That being said, there are plenty of brain-dead, radical, progressive Democrats either trying to insist Abi won OR making excuses for why she lost. We thought it would be fun to share some of the posts we're seeing this morning because we're petty that way.

You know we HAD to start with the Virginia Democrats, who think they can convince X that Abi won.

No, really.

Yes, there is more to this post, and no, we're not going to torment you with it. We promise, it doesn't get any better. They are very anxious to get Democrats out to vote for Abi before others who missed the debate see a replay.

Heh.

Almost as disrespectful as fantasizing about putting two bullets in a Republican's head and wishing for his children to die in their mother's arms. Totally.

Recommended

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This guy's timeline is a treasure-trove of denial and heartbreak, heh.

This one is our fave from him, though:

Aww, he seems bitter and mad.

Speaking of bitter and mad, these posts became public right before the debate via Libs of TikTok: 

Advertisement

They keep on showing us who they are.

Honestly, we did not expect this debate to go as poorly for Abigail as it did. We assumed the moderators would babysit her (we're pretty sure she assumed the same), and when they didn't, she collapsed. The bizarre silences, the angry hair-flips, the scowls - we'd love to play poker with Abigail Spanberger. Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

Remember When Abigail Spanberger's Volunteer Held Up That Jim Crow Sign? Turns Out There Were MORE (Pic)

Democrat Harpy Defends Katie Porter's Unhinged Abuse of Staffer Because She's a WOMAN and Yeah ... NO

Virginia Dad Goes OFF on Zaid Jillani for Blowing Off Jay Jones' Violent Texts (He Deleted BUT We Got It)

Yup, He Went THERE! John Kennedy DROPS Chuck Schumer and His Shutdown the Way Only John Kennedy Can (Vid)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Grateful Calvin
James Woods Burns Greedy Gavin Newsom for Crying Over Federal Fire Relief Funds
Eric V.
Hakeem Jeffries Vows Dems Will Weaponize the DOJ (Again) As Payback for Trump Weaponizing the DOJ
Doug P.
Wajahat Ali's Peace-Pooping Party: Trump’s Ceasefire Triumph Ruins His Anti-Israel Rage-Fest
justmindy
White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump
Amy
CNN's Kasie Hunt Says US Homeowners Can ALL Relate to Letitia James (Guess Why)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate Grateful Calvin
Advertisement