Yup, He Went THERE! John Kennedy DROPS Chuck Schumer and His Shutdown the Way Only John Kennedy Can (Vid)

Never let it be said that Senator John Kennedy doesn't have a colorful euphemism for every single political situation under the sun. Seriously, Kennedy must have grown up with some old man or old woman who said a lot of snarky AF things that he took to heart because these all sound like words of wisdom.

Unless, you know, you're a Democrat on the other side of these comments, like Chuck Schumer.

Schumer is so scared of the crazies in his own party (looking at you, AOC) that he's willing to take food out of children's mouths to play politics and prove he's tough on Trump or whatever. Forget that this old mouth-breather has voted for this very same CR multiple times before.

As we said, Kennedy summed it up best.

Watch:

Senator Schumer didn’t shut down the government because he’s “fighting for the American people.”



He did it because he’s as nervous as a pregnant nun about the socialist wing of his party not loving him. pic.twitter.com/eJOMUbKtOu — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) October 8, 2025

We imagine a pregnant nun would be very nervous.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall when Schumer sees this from Kennedy. We imagine he will make the same pinched, angry face that makes him look like he constantly just smalled a fart but it would still be fun to watch it happen in real-time.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



