¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE the Lefty Shrieking

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on October 07, 2025
Meme

After Democrats voted a fifth time to shut down the government because Republicans refuse to use taxpayers' money to pay for illegal's healthcare and NPR, the White House sent out the perfect post.

Well, it's a meme, but still a post, right?

And you know it pissed our pals on the Left off, which makes it even better:

THE SOMBREROS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL YOU OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, DEMOCRATS.

Ain't that the truth?

Oh man.

Yup. This meme shows the Democrats' priorities in all their spongy, sombrero-topped glory. As the shutdown clock ticks down, it's crystal clear: Chuck and the gang would rather torch the government than trim one red cent from their open-borders wish list.

Sam J.
Democrats are quickly losing this battle, if they haven't already lost. Americans know the CR was the same CR they've passed multiple times before. It was as 'clean' as a CR gets in 2025. And yet, since they didn't get the additional monies they wanted for illegals and NPR, they shut us down.

Remember this in 2026.

