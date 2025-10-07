¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE the Lefty Shrieking

After Democrats voted a fifth time to shut down the government because Republicans refuse to use taxpayers' money to pay for illegal's healthcare and NPR, the White House sent out the perfect post.
Well, it's a meme, but still a post, right?
And you know it pissed our pals on the Left off, which makes it even better:
Democrats' to-do list this week: pic.twitter.com/RivkiCVVdI— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 7, 2025
THE SOMBREROS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL YOU OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, DEMOCRATS.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/t9H1bkRTkT— Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) October 7, 2025
Yep. pic.twitter.com/Ajd5zmnTTV— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 7, 2025
This is the way. pic.twitter.com/FwAKg7GgXr— I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) October 7, 2025
Ain't that the truth?
Si 😂 pic.twitter.com/J8ct9u4ahv— GingerBeardGage 🇺🇸🫡 (@GingerBeardGage) October 7, 2025
Oh man.
Yup. This meme shows the Democrats' priorities in all their spongy, sombrero-topped glory. As the shutdown clock ticks down, it's crystal clear: Chuck and the gang would rather torch the government than trim one red cent from their open-borders wish list.
No doubt pic.twitter.com/V8eXuJsAsS— Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) October 7, 2025
Recommended
Democrats are quickly losing this battle, if they haven't already lost. Americans know the CR was the same CR they've passed multiple times before. It was as 'clean' as a CR gets in 2025. And yet, since they didn't get the additional monies they wanted for illegals and NPR, they shut us down.
Remember this in 2026.
