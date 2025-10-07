¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE the Lefty Shrieking

After Democrats voted a fifth time to shut down the government because Republicans refuse to use taxpayers' money to pay for illegal's healthcare and NPR, the White House sent out the perfect post.

Democrats' to-do list this week: pic.twitter.com/RivkiCVVdI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 7, 2025

Yup. This meme shows the Democrats' priorities in all their spongy, sombrero-topped glory. As the shutdown clock ticks down, it's crystal clear: Chuck and the gang would rather torch the government than trim one red cent from their open-borders wish list.

Democrats are quickly losing this battle, if they haven't already lost. Americans know the CR was the same CR they've passed multiple times before. It was as 'clean' as a CR gets in 2025. And yet, since they didn't get the additional monies they wanted for illegals and NPR, they shut us down.

Remember this in 2026.

