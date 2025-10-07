Oilfield Rando NUKES Dems By Listing Three Things Jay Jones Could Say That WOULD Cost Him Support and LOL

To any sane person, aka someone who does not vote strictly Democrat, what's happening with Jay Jones in Virginia should be campaign-ending for him. If he were a Republican wishing death on a Democrat and a Democrat's children, not only would he already be out of the race, but the media would be on a nonstop tear about how violent America is under Trump, especially the racist, white nationalist, homophobic, evil Republican Party.

But since Jay is a Democrat, not only is his party backing and defending him, but the media is doing its best to limit coverage and make the story go away.

It's beyond frustrating and even infuriating for people who live in Virginia. Trust us.

If only Jay would utter one of these three things, then Democrats might actually hold him accountable:

Look. There are only a few ways Jay Jones can lose support among Virginia’s Democrat voters.



1. Say that trans women aren’t women.

2. Denounce Hamas.

3. Say something nice about Trump.



Literally anything else makes no difference to them. https://t.co/cUe01A1w5L — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 7, 2025

Bingo.

The guy LITERALLY and OPENLY fantasized about shooting Todd Gilbert in the head, wished for his children to suffer and die in their mom's arms, and then said he would piss on their graves. Oh, and then it came out that he thinks more cops should get shot and killed because that would teach them a lesson or something.

And Democrats at all levels continue to support him.

We can't even make this sort of evil up.

4. Come out for any restriction of abortion rights. — Haggai2x19 (@haggai2x19) October 7, 2025

That would do it as well.

"Virginia is for haters." -- Jay Jones. — SWSomerville (@S_W_Somerville) October 7, 2025

Only if you're a Democrat.

