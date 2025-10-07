TEARS in His Eyes?! LOL! WATCH Pam Bondi OBLITERATE Dick Durbin for Whining About Trump Keeping IL Safe

You'd think by now, Little Dickie Durbin would have figured out that this administration is not going to sit back and let him lie or ask questions that would have made other administrations look bad because they wouldn't want to appear impolite or fight fire with fire.

But no, he keeps setting himself up for takedown after takedown ...

Anyone with a brain in their head could see this one coming from a mile away. Then again, the jury is still out on whether or not Durbin has a brain.

This. Was. Deliciously. BRUTAL.

Watch:

Sen. Dick Durbin is going to regret asking this question for the rest of his life. It totally backfired on him.



AG Pam Bondi eviscerated him:



DURBIN: “They are going to transfer Texas National Guard units to the state of Illinois. What's the rationale for that?”



BONDI: “Yeah,… pic.twitter.com/yS2zZFSFt4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2025

Post continues:

... Chairman, as you shut down the government, and you're sitting here. Our law enforcement officers aren't being paid.” “They're out there working to protect you. I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump. And currently, the National Guard are on the way to Chicago. If you're not going to protect your citizens, President Trump will.”

Hot. Damn.

And she's right. Democrats aren't mad because Trump is doing something wrong; they're angry because he's making THEM look bad for not doing enough to take care of their own communities. The reality is, the president wouldn't even consider sending in the National Guard to communities if the Democrats in charge of those communities would actually do something to take care of them.

But we all know they won't because of racism or whatnot.

