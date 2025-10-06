Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Her...
Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs
'Morning Joe' Blows Up Virginia Race! Mike Johnson Blasts CNN!
What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS...
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Is Pissed Off — and Optimistic
Did Lawyer Who 'Knows' Jay Jones Just Accidentally Admit He's Seen OTHER Frustrated...
Nearly 30 Were Shot In Chicago This Weekend and Mayor Johnson Is Fully...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Twitchy Movie Review: 'The Dragon's Prophecy' Explores the Biblical Stakes of Israel's Fig...
Just WOW: BOMBSHELL About Abigail Spanberger's 'TERROR Ties' Should Be Absolutely DISQUALI...
VIP
Here's a Sentence Nobody Thought They'd Ever See in a WaPo Editorial About...
Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still...
OUCH! 'Meet the Press' Host Gave Hakeem Jeffries a BRUTAL Reminder (Shutdown Blame...
Rich, Boxed-Wine-Drinking White Leftist NoVA Women Hardest Hit: Even MSNBC Says Jay Jones...

And It Just Keeps Getting WORSE --> Jay Jones Reportedly Hoped for a 'Few' Other People to Die As Well

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:49 PM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Well, well, well, what do we have here? Looks like Jay Jones, the Democrat running for Attorney General in Virginia, is now famous for openly texting about shooting a Republican, wishing for his kids to die, and then bragging about how he would piss on their graves, has a history of making violent remarks.

Advertisement

Shocker. We know.

Considering this guy wants to basically be in charge of law enforcement, his openly talking about how a few police officers dying would be a good thing, is probably a BAD thing.

Ahem.

Wow.

From Virginia Scope:

Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, sat down with Virginia Scope on Monday morning to discuss the controversy surrounding text messages sent to her in 2022 by Virginia’s Democratic attorney general nominee Jay Jones. In the conversation with Virginia Scope, Coyner talked about what actions she took when she received the texts and why it took years for them to become public. She also discussed previous conversations with Jones in which she said that he told her in 2020 that if a few police officers died, then maybe they would stop killing people. Jones denies he said this.

Of course, he denies saying this, but knowing his history of openly wishing for violence against people so they learn, we have no reason to believe this isn't possible.

Recommended

Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs
Doug P.
Advertisement

With a capital 'p'.

Not even close.

============================================================

Related:

Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Here FOR It

What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS Siding With Jay Jones

Did Lawyer Who 'Knows' Jay Jones Just Accidentally Admit He's Seen OTHER Frustrated Texts About Gilbert?

Just WOW: BOMBSHELL About Abigail Spanberger's 'TERROR Ties' Should Be Absolutely DISQUALIFYING

Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs
Doug P.
Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Here FOR It
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS Siding With Jay Jones
Sam J.
Did Lawyer Who 'Knows' Jay Jones Just Accidentally Admit He's Seen OTHER Frustrated Texts About Gilbert?
Sam J.
Just WOW: BOMBSHELL About Abigail Spanberger's 'TERROR Ties' Should Be Absolutely DISQUALIFYING
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs Doug P.
Advertisement