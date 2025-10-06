And It Just Keeps Getting WORSE --> Jay Jones Reportedly Hoped for a 'Few' Other People to Die As Well

Well, well, well, what do we have here? Looks like Jay Jones, the Democrat running for Attorney General in Virginia, is now famous for openly texting about shooting a Republican, wishing for his kids to die, and then bragging about how he would piss on their graves, has a history of making violent remarks.

Shocker. We know.

Considering this guy wants to basically be in charge of law enforcement, his openly talking about how a few police officers dying would be a good thing, is probably a BAD thing.

Ahem.

Wow.

Del. Carrie Coyner says Democratic attorney general nominee Jay Jones told her in a 2020 phone call that a few police officers dying would stop them from killing other people https://t.co/noRKrN1TDe — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) October 6, 2025

From Virginia Scope:

Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, sat down with Virginia Scope on Monday morning to discuss the controversy surrounding text messages sent to her in 2022 by Virginia’s Democratic attorney general nominee Jay Jones. In the conversation with Virginia Scope, Coyner talked about what actions she took when she received the texts and why it took years for them to become public. She also discussed previous conversations with Jones in which she said that he told her in 2020 that if a few police officers died, then maybe they would stop killing people. Jones denies he said this.

Of course, he denies saying this, but knowing his history of openly wishing for violence against people so they learn, we have no reason to believe this isn't possible.

This dude's a psycho — Be a Decent Human Being (@survive22morrow) October 6, 2025

With a capital 'p'.

Not both sides — Truckin’ (@FormerDemocat) October 6, 2025

Not even close.

