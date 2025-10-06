And It Just Keeps Getting WORSE --> Jay Jones Reportedly Hoped for a...
What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS Siding With Jay Jones

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on October 06, 2025
Meme

Never Trumpers are Democrats.

Most of them stopped pretending years ago; they cared so little about their principles that they gave them all up just so they could spend 24 hours a day, seven days a week, complaining about Trump. It's truly disheartening to consider how much they've lost...

Then again, it's pretty lucrative to be a Republican who had NO CHOICE but to turn on your party because country over party or something.

They really are just unbearable boils on the butt of humanity, you know?

Patrick Ruffini asked an interesting question about the AG race in Virginia:

All they know how to do is hate Trump.

That's it.

Even if the topic at hand has nothing to do with Trump, they will find a way to blame him and hate whatever it is. This is who they are, this is their brand.

Imagine supporting Hillary. Gah.

Should be but ... NOPE.

Says the broad who gave up her principles so she could spend every day hating one politician.

Make NO mistake, her 'but' is HUGE.

They hope that if they hate Republicans just ENOUGH, Democrats and Lefties will keep tossing money at them. Hey, we're capitalists. If this is how they want to make money, more power to them. It just annoys us that they think they're somehow the top of the Republican food chain when, in reality, they are the sewer for the Democrats.

That's EXACTLY what she's saying.

Bingo.

============================================================

