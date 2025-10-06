What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS Siding With Jay Jones

Never Trumpers are Democrats.

Most of them stopped pretending years ago; they cared so little about their principles that they gave them all up just so they could spend 24 hours a day, seven days a week, complaining about Trump. It's truly disheartening to consider how much they've lost...

Then again, it's pretty lucrative to be a Republican who had NO CHOICE but to turn on your party because country over party or something.

They really are just unbearable boils on the butt of humanity, you know?

Patrick Ruffini asked an interesting question about the AG race in Virginia:

Jay Jones is an interesting test of whether all Never Trump Republicans are now just down the line partisan Democrats.



Will they concede that someone from the other side should be in this office for four years because their candidate has proven himself morally unfit? — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) October 6, 2025

All they know how to do is hate Trump.

That's it.

Even if the topic at hand has nothing to do with Trump, they will find a way to blame him and hate whatever it is. This is who they are, this is their brand.

This is the exact argument that the “country over party” crew made for supporting Hillary. — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) October 6, 2025

Imagine supporting Hillary. Gah.

Should be a no-brainer for the conservative Republicans at The Bulwark to endorse Miyares now. — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) October 6, 2025

Should be but ... NOPE.

Jay Jones texts are disqualifying and VA Dems should toss him overboard.



But what people like Ruffini fail to realize is when you’ve traded every principle to support Trump—who has disqualified himself 1000x times over—you’ve lost the moral authority to condemn others. https://t.co/5NpRySi6fC — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) October 6, 2025

Says the broad who gave up her principles so she could spend every day hating one politician.

Ah yes, the classic “But” of leftist deflection — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 6, 2025

Make NO mistake, her 'but' is HUGE.

The Bulwark is a place where RINOs go to die, by spinning in their never Trump coffins begging for scraps from the Dems that will forever hate them.



No Country For Old Fraudshttps://t.co/5ooC3aNl8h — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) October 6, 2025

They hope that if they hate Republicans just ENOUGH, Democrats and Lefties will keep tossing money at them. Hey, we're capitalists. If this is how they want to make money, more power to them. It just annoys us that they think they're somehow the top of the Republican food chain when, in reality, they are the sewer for the Democrats.

Everything before the “but” doesn’t count. So what you’re saying is it’s okay because “Trump” — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 6, 2025

That's EXACTLY what she's saying.

Bingo.

