Did Lawyer Who 'Knows' Jay Jones Just Accidentally Admit He's Seen OTHER Frustrated Texts About Gilbert?

As our dear readers are aware, we typically do not cover random individuals and nobodies because they may not be who they claim to be, or they may be simply trolls. Why waste time writing about trolls? Okay, fine. We write about some trolls (looking at you, you, Eric Swalwell), but generally, as a rule, we don't write about trolls.

Unless they are going viral for saying something stupid or horrible.

Or both, in this case.

Brad Haywood has been insisting that Jay Jones was only joking when he sent out those horrific and violent texts. HA HA, see? Funny. Because dead kids are hilarious, right? Well, in the midst of being destroyed on X, he seems to have admitted that he has seen other texts from Jones where he was complaining about Gilbert.

Right?

It all started here:

Meanwhile, Virginia politicos are all feigning outrage at a questionable joke texted privately to a friend 3 years ago. https://t.co/6jt9lwIbic — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) October 5, 2025

Full disclosure, this editor saw his post on another Democrat's timeline and called him out. He was not thrilled and eventually did block ... but that didn't stop the rest of X from coming down on him for claiming it was a joke.

He eventually ended up here again:

Jay texted a bad joke to a friend 3 yrs ago



Miyares supports forced disappearance of immigrants, destroying their families, reinstating the death penalty, denying humanity of LGBTQ ppl & all other facets of Trump’s fascist regime.



Yet JAY should apologize? This is why we lose https://t.co/eC6yc34Ov7 — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) October 5, 2025

And this is where it gets interesting.

Here’s the thing: I know Jay. He’s also texted me about frustrations w/Gilbert & Va politics. The idea that he’d advocate violence against anyone is ludicrous. Honestly, I think Coyner has a duty to speak in his defense. She knows what they were discussing & that this was bombast — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) October 5, 2025

Oh, he knows Jay - on a first-name basis, even.

LAH-DEE-DAH.

And there's the kicker: Jay has texted him about his frustrations with Gilbert (the Republican Jay wanted to shoot in the head) and Virginia politics. Is he admitting he's seen texts like these before? We understand that he's trying to defend Jay, but this comes across as a somewhat clunky admission.

Look, we figure there are plenty of texts out there that wouldn't be good for Jay if they saw the light of day, but we can't help but point and laugh at the guy who's taking on MAGA, accidentally admitting he's seen other texts.

Brad, it wasn’t a joke. He literally says in the texts he’s not joking. https://t.co/c5Q0g8hYvr — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) October 5, 2025

Stupid posts from lawyers are the stupidest posts! https://t.co/0sckn7VHgr — Daniel 🇺🇸 (@TomHillsisyphus) October 6, 2025

True.

It wasn’t a joke, and it was well beyond just “questionable,” but other than that, you nailed it Brad. https://t.co/f95SoAV1Ly — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 5, 2025

Eventually, even DataRepublican got involved:

Hello Mr. Haywood,



What you said is incredibly revealing. You didn't say, "Jay Jones texted me about Gilbert, and he never said anything violent." That would have been a straightforward defense.



Instead, you said he's "also" texted you about "frustrations." You used the… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 5, 2025

Post continues:

... language of ordinary annoyance to describe a man wishing death on someone’s children. That's not defending Jay's character... that's minimization. By calling it "bombast," you turned deliberate cruelty into a stylistic excess, as if wishing death on a child were just a matter of tone. That choice of words isn't accidental. It signals that your own line between political frustration and moral depravity has become negotiable. So I can only assume you're not defending truth, you're defending the moral depravity of your circle. Take a good look at your own soul and repent.

Now, to be fair (because we are always FAIR), Haywood did finally admit he's not really in Jay's circles and he's never seen anything violent:

Low bar for virality in the MAGA echo chamber when this word salad garners 500+ likes



I’ve never heard JJ say anything violent. Better? I’m not in his “circle,” either. I advocate for disadvantaged ppl & we’ve both been disgusted by how Gilbert scorns vulnerable Virginians



1/2 https://t.co/AizbHb9HlP — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) October 5, 2025

Did we mention he also shut down replies?

Who's in the echo chamber now, FRIENDO?

