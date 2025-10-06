House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Is Pissed Off — and Optimistic
Did Lawyer Who 'Knows' Jay Jones Just Accidentally Admit He's Seen OTHER Frustrated Texts About Gilbert?

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on October 06, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As our dear readers are aware, we typically do not cover random individuals and nobodies because they may not be who they claim to be, or they may be simply trolls. Why waste time writing about trolls? Okay, fine. We write about some trolls (looking at you, you, Eric Swalwell), but generally, as a rule, we don't write about trolls.

Unless they are going viral for saying something stupid or horrible.

Or both, in this case.

Brad Haywood has been insisting that Jay Jones was only joking when he sent out those horrific and violent texts. HA HA, see? Funny. Because dead kids are hilarious, right? Well, in the midst of being destroyed on X, he seems to have admitted that he has seen other texts from Jones where he was complaining about Gilbert.

Right?

It all started here:

Full disclosure, this editor saw his post on another Democrat's timeline and called him out. He was not thrilled and eventually did block ... but that didn't stop the rest of X from coming down on him for claiming it was a joke.

He eventually ended up here again:

And this is where it gets interesting.

Oh, he knows Jay - on a first-name basis, even.

LAH-DEE-DAH.

And there's the kicker: Jay has texted him about his frustrations with Gilbert (the Republican Jay wanted to shoot in the head) and Virginia politics. Is he admitting he's seen texts like these before? We understand that he's trying to defend Jay, but this comes across as a somewhat clunky admission.

Look, we figure there are plenty of texts out there that wouldn't be good for Jay if they saw the light of day, but we can't help but point and laugh at the guy who's taking on MAGA, accidentally admitting he's seen other texts.

True.

Eventually, even DataRepublican got involved:

Post continues:

... language of ordinary annoyance to describe a man wishing death on someone’s children. That's not defending Jay's character... that's minimization.

By calling it "bombast," you turned deliberate cruelty into a stylistic excess, as if wishing death on a child were just a matter of tone. That choice of words isn't accidental. It signals that your own line between political frustration and moral depravity has become negotiable.

So I can only assume you're not defending truth, you're defending the moral depravity of your circle. 

Take a good look at your own soul and repent.

Now, to be fair (because we are always FAIR), Haywood did finally admit he's not really in Jay's circles and he's never seen anything violent:

Did we mention he also shut down replies?

Who's in the echo chamber now, FRIENDO?

